With Christmas almost here, it is time that I distributed my yearly wishes for gifts. As there are too many to list, I will just mention a few.
To The Daily Sentinel I hope for the gift of perspective concerning our local governments. This is because it seems as though the City of Grand Junction can do no wrong and the County of Mesa can do no right. This is not a recent development; it has gone on for many years. Part of it is due to the management of the two entities.
The county is overseen by full-time representatives, elected by the entire county with large constituencies to whose political will they should at least try to conform. This often puts them at odds with the press, as it periodically should.
The city, while nominally overseen by a council having no real day-to-day power, is operated by unelected administrators who have an agenda that usually involves expansion of power, accumulation of capital and the establishment of endless projects. This is how city managers get their next job — by showing they can raise money and spend it on more personnel and projects.
This often seems like progress if underexamined.
An example of this might be in the latest budgets. The City of Grand Junction has passed a $213 million budget and the County of Mesa a $194 million one. The city has a little more than 60% of the population of the county, and about 15% of the landmass, however, they do provide parks, water and sewer and some trash service. The county does not provide water and sewer service but is responsible for a far-flung distribution of roads and bridges in a county larger than the state of Delaware, the county jail, the sheriff’s department, the sheriff’s department’s civil division, the District Attorney’s Office, the courthouse, wildland firefighting, and a plethora of other services. And let us not forget there is in that budget more than $29 million earmarked for the Department of Human Services.
Anyone willing to spend even a few moments looking at the way tax dollars are spent between the two entities will have no trouble determining which is the more frugal. For example, the county seldom buys property, tears down the buildings and gives it to someone else.
Both entities have problems, but they are manifested in quite diverse ways. Many of the county’s problems feel like the stumbling of a drunken elephant while the city periodically manifests things like requests for taxes and projects with a … let us call it a more mischievous approach.
From Hollywood I would like the gift of peace and quiet. Stop pestering me with your uninformed opinions, ridiculous assertions, and bizarre beliefs about yourself. You are not characters from your productions no matter how highly paid you are to pretend to be people who have done things; you have not done those things. Robert De Niro, even after playing many gangsters is not a gangster, although he now appears to believe he is and threatens to beat people up because he disagrees with their politics — anyone assessing his present ability in that area would conclude that he is unlikely to be able to harm himself, much less anyone else.
To the progressive left I would request more of what you are doing. More ad hominem attacks on what I suspect is better than half the country, more examples of failed and frightening policies like no cash bail and decriminalization of things like theft, simple assault, and other activities that affect business and the poor but not the rich and connected.
Do not stop pursuing Donald Trump even when he leaves office and make sure to set up commissions to investigate his supporters and what you refer to as his enablers. Attack the Second Amendment with legislation and executive orders. Do not forget to cripple industrial production while printing more and more money, because people have not experienced rapid inflation for a few decades, so it is about time.
If this is done, perhaps it will awaken the rest of the country to get involved with their government and the conduct of their elections. Possibly it will even motivate some to insist some true value be returned to citizenship and not have it tossed about as though it were a coupon one might tear off in a grocery store.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.