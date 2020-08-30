By HANNAH COLLAZO
Visiting Colorado’s public lands is a transformative experience for so many Americans. I have fond memories of piling in our family van in Houston, TX and driving through the night to hit Gunnison State Park by morning. Family and group trips to our state have inspired generations of environmentalists, outdoor adventurers and conservation advocates, me being one of them. But these great benefits have come at a high cost, as the very act of visiting our state and national parks contributes to their main existential threat -- climate change.
When we drive a traditional car or a diesel-powered camper van into a national park, our vehicle emits harmful greenhouse gases that cause global warming. Climate change is contributing to intense wildfires, widespread beetle kills, and loss of snowpack across Colorado. Localized pollution coming directly out of the tailpipe also leads to diminished air quality within our parks, decreasing our public lands’ ability to provide a suitable natural environment for both its human visitors and animal residents.
There is a simple solution to all this, that allows us to maintain our traditions of the iconic American road-trip while not contributing to the effects of climate change.
Electric vehicles (EVs) are the answer.
For some, electric vehicles may seem like a far-fetched, expensive, impractical and almost futuristic dream. That may even be the case for those who are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. It’s also probably also true for outdoor recreationists who want to be able to travel far distances, on less-traveled roads, and want a vehicle that can handle any sort of adventure the driver has in mind.
But the dream is already becoming a reality. Thanks to state policies, like Colorado’s EV Plan for 2020, that provide incentives and direct funding, and Xcel’s vision to get 1.5 million EVs on road by 2030, EVs are getting boosts in infrastructure and incentives, which means more charging stations and more cost-competitive and widely available EV options.
In addition to these improvements, EV technology is getting better and more practical. Longer battery life and faster charging stations are challenging the stereotypes of EVs that run out of juice quickly, forcing their drivers to spend long hours waiting for charging.
This is all essential because without a reimagination of our transportation system, Colorado’s own iconic parks will not survive the devastation it’s already experiencing because of the climate crisis.
For example, Rocky Mountain National Park is simultaneously facing a host of climate change-caused problems. Large amounts of its forests have died off due to beetle infestations. At least three significant wildfires have occurred in the past decade. And the mighty Colorado River, which begins its journey as a small lake in the park before becoming the mighty river that carved the Grand Canyon, is drying up.
I am no stranger to the summer road trip, having grown up taking trips all over the national parks every summer. Every time I left a national park, I took three things with me. One was a really awkward family photo, the second was a souvenir, ranging from stickers to a t-shirt or postcard.
The final thing I always left with was a resolve to make sure the place that I had just visited would still be around for generations so I could take my kids and they could eventually take my grandkids too. I know this is a shared feeling that comes with visiting our incredible natural wonders, and it’s something we all need to work toward. Electric vehicles represent a two-for-one proposition: They will allow us to visit these places and also play a key role in conserving our sacred public spaces for years to come.
From executive orders setting emissions targets and benchmarks for clean cars to joining an agreement with other states to commit to more electric trucks, Gov. Jared Polis has been a champion for clean cars. Unfortunately, the federal government is going the wrong way, with the Environmental Protection Agency weakening national clean cars standards. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner should support a bill that would force the EPA to restore the clean cars standards. They should also support extending Electric Vehicle tax credits, which was already passed by the House as part of the Moving Forward Act.
Our state leaders are doing their part to conserve the great outdoors. Our federal government must do the same.
Hannah Collazo is the state director of Environment Colorado and Environment Colorado and Environment Colorado Research & Policy Center.