Saint Patrick, who lived during the fifth century, is the patron saint of Ireland. Born in Roman Britain, he was kidnapped and brought to Ireland as a slave at 16. He later escaped, but returned to Ireland and was credited with bringing Christianity to its people.

Among the legends associated with St. Patrick is that he stood atop an Irish hillside and banished snakes from Ireland — prompting all serpents to slither away into the sea. In fact, research suggests snakes never occupied the Ireland in the first place. There are no signs of snakes in the country’s fossil record. And water has surrounded Ireland since the last glacial period. Before that, the region was covered in ice and would have been too cold for the reptiles.

