What would Mesa County seniors want if they could have anything here? Would we copy retirement meccas like St. George, Utah, or create something unique?
Well known senior cities border on being senior ghettos, but they do have more amenities. Local leaders should visit them to learn.
I asked Terri Potente, former Colorado AARP president, what she wanted. “The first thing I as senior would like to see would be recognition we’re still a vibrant, thinking, contributing part of the community.” Absolutely. That was the first thing I discovered when I starting writing this column two years ago.
The rest of Potente’s wish list looks like necessities: “accessibility to good health care” that’s affordable; opportunity for mental stimulation such as free college courses, book clubs, senior centers, bingo, volunteering opportunities; places to stay fit including community centers; programs reducing senior isolation; “affordable caregiving”, and helping seniors living in homes they can’t maintain anymore. Potente thinks “we are better served here in the Grand Valley than many other communities”. Nonetheless, we have a ways to go.
I would add more handicapped parking. More than 40% of seniors are disabled. The number is 80% for 80 and up. One of the hardest things in a car dependent culture is losing your keys, but before that fateful day, walking after parking is an increasing challenge. Many seniors with back problems find standing stationary is painful, so more chairs at business and medical offices helps. Barstools would work well at medical office counters while you answer questions or wait.
Local political campaigns are weak on policy ideas since one party always wins. Seniors are ignored. One commissioner claimed to speak for seniors because she opposes new wilderness—how about asking us? I and many others don’t agree. Eight people are running for four Grand Junction council slots. Watch to see who talks about senior plans.
I agree with Potente—things are pretty good here, but we can do better.
Slow vaccine distribution is a concern. Mesa County’s Health Department is ready to vaccinate thousands weekly. County Health Department Director Jeff Kuhr is frustrated trying to get vaccine, but remains optimistic things are now better—there will be 3,000 first shots available this week. Hospitals are now pooling supplies with the County. Chain pharmacies have not been communicating with the County. I continually hear from confused readers. They register everywhere for vaccine. Kuhr tells me second doses are automatically set aside and there’s plenty. Soon advertising encouraging vaccination begins. So far, indications are 40-45% of eligible people aren’t taking shots; that can delay herd immunity for many, many months.
The convention center parking lot has volunteers helping seniors with access using golf carts, walkers and wheelchairs. The Health Department has a list of qualified people to call if doses are left over, so “vaccine hunters” won’t get vaccinated here. Most people are very pleased with the Department’s vaccination administration.
Kuhr acknowledges phones are a problem. They are hiring more people to answer phones (paid jobs may be available—perhaps you can help). Kuhr says, “I’m as frustrated as anyone on this. We’ve got the convention center and volunteers ready to go.”
We registered immediately on December 30 (not January 6 as I mistakenly wrote before) and were lucky enough to get our first shot quickly. Last Tuesday we had our second shots. Some friends had fever and exhaustion; most didn’t. Everyone is different. My immunologist expert, Dr. Susan Radka, says, “the reaction means the immune system is working, and the pain is a normal consequence … a short period of extra pain … is so much more worth it than getting the illness.” Everyone has different vaccine reactions, she added. Many factors contribute. A mild or severe reaction tells little without lots of tests for research.
How did our second shots go? I had a mild reaction at first—sore arm. Barb had a high fever the first evening, chills, brain fog, and soreness, but after hitting 102.5˚ the next morning, the fever quickly broke. Each hour was better in an uncomfortable but tolerable day. I was tired, but 24 hours later had a fever spike of 101˚. After an hour or so, I was fine. Everyone passes through the reaction fairly quickly. That night we felt good and picked up Dr. Radka who had flown back home for her first shot. That’s dedication to vaccination.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.