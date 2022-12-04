Blend perception, deception and manipulation into one word and you get “gaslighting,” Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year 2022.
Over the course of the year and without any obvious event to directly relate to the noun, the dictionary website had a 1740% increase in lookups for “gaslighting,” according to information released on merriam-webster.com last week.
Gaslighting came into common usage after the 1938 play titled “Gas Light” that inspired two film adaptations in the 1940s.
The plot follows a married couple, with the husband using various forms of manipulation — one being an “imagined” dimming of the gas light in their house — to convince his wife that she is going insane.
This Word of the Year and other words that were Merriam-Webster’s top lookups for 2022 inspired today’s look at words.
DEFINITION PLEASE
Gaslighting (n):
1. “Psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one’s emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.”
2 “The act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage.”
Source: merriam-webster.com
OTHER WORDS
Merriam-Webster’s other top lookups for 2022 were:
Oligarch — Searches for this work spiked in March after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Omicron — Searches for the name of the most widespread form of COVID in 2022 went up in January and November.
Codify — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade likely drove searches for this word.
LGBTQIA — Not sure what this acronym stands for? It’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual/aromantic/agender.
Sentient — A Google engineer claimed an AI chatbox was sentient and we all wondered what this was. The engineer was given paid leave.
Loamy — When this word was part of a Quordle game in August, people scrambled to find out what it meant.
Raid — When the FBI executed a search warrant at former president Donald Trump ‘s Mar-a-Lago home, it was labeled a raid by some, prompting searches for the word’s definition along with that of “redact” and “redacted.”
Queen Consort — Searches went up for these words when King Charles’ wife, Camilla, received the title following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
WORD PLAY
For many, figuring out one five-letter word in six tries became part of their daily routine in the past year.
But Wordle, the online word game that gained millions of users since it was released in October 2021, is not alone in the realm of free online games.
Here are a few word games that, like Wordle, are currently free to play:
Quordle — Nine tries to guess four five-letter words simultaneously. Go to quordle.com.
Wordscapes — An anagram game in which you create words out of given letters. Difficulty increases as you progress. Check the App Store or Google Play for this game.
Boggle — Swipe letters to create words. Play timed or untimed games. Go to wordshake.com/boggle.
Word Wipe — Swipe or wipe through any words you find to clear the board. Ad-supported game. Go to arkadium.com/games/word-wipe/.
Wordmeister — Similar to Scrabble. Go to crazygames.com/game/wordmeister.
CodeWord — Solve a crossword puzzle by guessing the missing letters. Go to arkadium.com/games/arkadium-codeword/.
Source: proofreadnow.com/blog/10-best-online-word-games, www.hp.com/us-en/shop/tech-takes/free-word-games
FULL OF MEANING
Test your spelling skills or word definition knowledge through multiple games and quizzes at merriam-webstetr.com/games/.
Last week’s Quiz of the Week involved knowing the definition of 20 challenging SAT words, such as “circumlocution.” Quick, look it up!
Search for that quiz or try another quiz, such as “Name That Pasta” or “Face Your Fears,” focused on phobias.
VOCABULARY ADDED
While some might think it’s “zeroscaping” — perhaps getting rid of grass in favor of rocks and a few plants that use less water does seem like a move toward a big zero — the word referring to a landscape with minimal water requirements is actually “xeriscaping.”
Xeriscaping was the Word of the Day for Dec. 1 at dictionary.com, which also offers a Synonym of the Day and is one of several places where you can find or sign up to receive a vocabulary boosting word emailed to you every single day.
Here are some other Word of the Day spots:
n New York Times — nytimes.com/column/learning-word-of-the-day
n The Britannica Dictionary — britannica.com/dictionary/eb/word-of-the-day
n Merriam-Webster — merriam-webster.com/word-of-the-day
n Oxford English Dictionary — oed.com
Don’t want any more emails? Then look for an app. There are plenty of vocabulary-building apps available.
NEW WORDS
In September, Merriam-Webster added 370 words and definitions.
Here are some of those new-to-the-dictionary words:
Greenwash — To make something appear more environmentally friendly or less damaging than it actually is.
Metaverse — A persistent virtual environment that allows access to and interoperability of multiple individual virtual realities. The hypothetical combination of co-existing or sequentially existing universes.
Mud season — A time of year when the ground is likely to be very muddy.
Yeet — Used to express surprise, approval or excited enthusiasm.
MacGyver — To make, form or repair using whatever is on hand.
Shrinkflation — The practice of reducing a product’s amount or volume per unit while selling it at the same price.
Subvariant — One of two or more distinctive types of the same variant.
Hoglet — A baby hedgehog.
Dumbphone — A cellphone without the advanced software features that a smartphone would have.
GOING WITH SLANG
The language learning platform Preply conducted a survey of 1,500 English speakers in the U.S. to find out the state of slang in 2022 and created this list of the most popular slang words in America for the year:
1. Ghosted — “When someone cuts off all communication without explanation.”
2. Salty — “Exceptionally bitter angry or upset.”
3. Catfish — “Assuming a false identity or personality on the Internet.”
4. Low-key — “Understated or secretly.”
5. Bomb — “Cool, amazing.”
6. Woke — “Being alert to societal injustice.”
7. GOAT — “Greatest of all time.’
8. Savage — “Not caring about consequences.”
9. On point — “Exactly right, perfect.”
10. Bae — “Term of endearment or labeling something as good or cool.”
