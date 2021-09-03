It sounds kind of like 500 buzzing wasps moving at 100 miles an hour.
You’ll notice these small, quick racing drones, but they’re not as loud as people might think, said Vicki Felmlee, one of the organizers for Drones in the Desert, a drone racing competition.
Now in its fifth year, Drones in the Desert has a new home and if you haven’t had the chance to check out this competition yet, this is a good year to do so.
You can come and go as you please, be amazed at the technology and speed and even take in a night race.
SWEET NEW HOME
Drones in the Desert is set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4–5, at Colorado Mesa University’s track and field complex at Ninth Street and Orchard Avenue.
This spot means that for the first time, the race will take place over a grassy field instead in the dirt lot east of 32 Road that was provided by the Grand Junction Modeleers, one the groups that hosts Drones in the Desert.
“We were on dirt and it worked,” Felmlee said.
But dirt stirred up by drones doesn’t mix well with technology. The drone pilots were constantly using air compressors to blow dirt clods out of their drones, she said.
The Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission helped to arrange the event’s move to CMU and a spot that will be easier for folks to access to watch the competition, she said.
CATCHING EYES
Qualifying races will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2–6 p.m. Saturday. Bracket rounds will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday with final bracket rounds from 2–5 p.m. Sunday, followed by an awards presentation.
Bleachers will be set up for viewers, who are also welcome to bring their own lawn chairs.
There will be about 30 drone pilots participating in Drones in the Desert this year, Felmlee said. Some are local pilots and others will be coming from out of town.
Among them are some of the top racers in the country, including Timothy Ichiyasu, who goes by the pilot name Sky and is from Englewood, and Christian Van Sloun, aka Amari, from Waukee, Iowa.
Drones in the Desert is attractive to pilots in part because it offers prize money — $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third — and few races do that, Felmlee said.
It also happens to be a MultiGP Elevated Race this year. MultiGP is an international, professional drone racing organization. Each season, MultiGP selects only 12 events worldwide to be Elevated Races.
An Elevated Race offers its winner an automatic spot in the MultiGP Championship. “That’s huge for the pilots,” Felmlee said.
MOVING FAST
These drones and the races they participate in are extremely speedy. As the drones whip through the course, those viewing the race will be able to watch TV screens displaying the drone camera video that is being transmitted to the pilots’ goggles.
The technology and mechanics are fascinating, Felmlee said. Pilots are constantly working on their drones — each pilot brings several drones to an event because breakdowns and crashes can happen.
The pilots also are very approachable, often willing to talk or demonstrate how things work for onlookers, Felmlee said. But while racing, it’s all business and concentration.
There will be about four to six pilots racing at any given time, and there will not be any music over the event’s PA system, she said.
“It’s too distracting... they are 1,000 percent focused on their machines,” Felmlee said.
NIGHT RACING
If you can only get to one part of Drones in the Desert, then make it the night race.
Last year, Drones in the Desert held a night race using LED lights on the drones, and “Oh, it was great. It’s like laser lights all over going 80 miles an hour,” Felmlee said.
It was fun to watch and “the pilots just loved it so much, that it was a no-brainer. Of course, we’re going to have a night race,” Felmlee said.
The night race will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday and continue for nearly three hours. It’s “pretty intense,” she said.
While viewing races during daylight hours spectators can see the gates and race course better, but at night you really get an idea of just how skilled the pilots are, she said.
MONEY AND PARKING
Drones in the Desert is free for spectators, but take $5 for a ticket for the raffle.
“We have some great prizes,” Felmlee said. Among them are drones, of course, and a bicycle from Brown Cycles.
As for parking, a large parking lot can be found south of the field and accessed from Seventh Street by taking Mesa Avenue or Texas Avenue. (Using Orchard Avenue to access the field isn’t advised because of road construction.)
A map of the location can be found at facebook.com/Dronesinthedesert.
Information about the event also can be found at dronesinthedesert.com.