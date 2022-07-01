HELPFUL RESOURCES

HopeWest — This is a wonderful local organization that helps with end-of-life issues and also has numerous support options for grieving children, teens and adults.

Info: 866-310-8900 or 970-241-2212; hopewestco.org

National Suicide Hotline — The hotline is available 24 hours a day and can help in multiple languages.

Info: 800-273-8255

Help Guide for Grief & Loss — This guide has some helpful links and general information about loss and grief. It includes information about all types of loss, including death, loss of health, divorce and more.

Info: helpguide.org/articles/grief/coping-with-grief-and-loss.htm

Meal Train — I highly recommend this terrific and easy online meal organizer to help people bring meals to those in need.

Info: mealtrain.com