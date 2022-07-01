Special to the SentinelDo you know someone grieving the loss of a loved one? Do you feel helpless and not know how to help ease their suffering?
One thing that can be very helpful is to bring them a meal.
Typically, the shock of a sudden death or the exhaustion from a long illness makes it difficult for people to cook for themselves. There is tremendous fatigue and sadness and it can feel overwhelming to shop and cook.
Bringing food to those suffering is a tremendous gift not only to them, but it gives you something concrete to do when you also are grieving.
I have experienced many losses over the years and have found the free online company Meal Train, mealtrain.com, to be incredibly helpful.
You can easily set it up to invite others to join you in bringing meals.
I strongly advise making meals in containers that do not need to be returned. Grocery stores have lots of options for containers or you might have some at home that you don’t need back.
It can be stressful for grieving people to have to return dishes, so this makes it much easier.
Another piece of advice I would give is to make meals that can easily be frozen. Soups, stews, casseroles and pasta dishes are some items that can go into the freezer to be eaten another day, if needed. As the cook, you can double the recipe while keeping half at home for your family and bringing half to those in need.
Bagged salads and fresh fruit also are much appreciated.
Lastly, we all want to help when a death has occurred. However, we often aren’t sure how to reach out to the grieving family.
We don’t want to add any extra burdens, so we say things such as, “Let me know if you need anything.”
While this is well-intended, it is rarely followed up on by the grieving person. It’s too exhausting to reach back out to get help that is deeply needed.
Instead, try saying: “I’m going to the grocery store today. What can I get for you?” “I am going to mow my lawn this weekend, can I swing by and mow yours, too?”
These are concrete questions that let people know you are serious about helping.
One of the beautiful things about living in a smaller community is the genuine connections and concerns we have for each other. I encourage you to reach out and bring food and kindness to those hurting around you.
And be sure to give your loved ones an extra hug today, and let them know how much you care about them.
