Thirty-one years ago today I married my college sweetheart. (He’s going to be totally surprised by this column. He thought I was writing about a recent trip we took to Salt Lake City!)
We’ve been together for 33 years and exploring new foods is one of our favorite things to do.
When we were in college in Minnesota, we treasured 15-minute work breaks over a shared piece of baklava at a nearby cafe. Later, we spent a semester studying abroad in Greece and developed a deep love for Greek food.
It was fun to explore the neighborhoods of Athens and learn how to buy groceries in another country, play backgammon while drinking a beer and eat delicious foods all around the islands.
As newlyweds, I worked as a hospital chaplain and he was a manager of a copy store. Pasta, rice, and beans were staples, and I ate at the hospital cafeteria regularly. Needless to say, we were always thrilled when our parents visited and treated us to a delicious restaurant!
During those early married years, we learned to become better cooks and to stretch our limited budget.
When we moved back to Colorado and started having children, we loved teaching them about global cuisine.
I remember hearing celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson comment about how strange it was that American restaurants have children’s menus. Everywhere else in the world children eat the same food as their parents.
That really stuck with me and we worked hard to expose our children to a wide variety of foods.
Living in western Colorado is great for learning where our food comes from and the importance of eating with the seasons. Our family joined Community Supported Agriculture programs and shopped at farmers markets. We also enrolled our children in summer cooking classes and encouraged them to have fun in the kitchen.
They have all developed a passion for delicious flavors, and it is such a treat to have them cook for us!
This past year, we became empty nesters, and our kitchen table suddenly seemed huge and a bit sad. The kitchen went from being boisterous with a packed fridge to quiet and empty.
We had to relearn how to cook and shop for two and how to sit at the corner of the table instead of the ends.
It took some time, but we figured it out. Along the way, we have enjoyed our new scheduling freedom and love delightful dates at food trucks, breweries, restaurants and even an occasional picnic.
It has been great getting to have this special time with just the two of us again and food continues to be a delicious companion.
Happy anniversary, sweetheart. Here’s to more culinary adventures in the future!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.