Only a short drive from Grand Junction, there is an annual epic culinary extravaganza — the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. This year featured a terrific array of chefs and experts from around the world. The theme was “innovation” and it was delightful to see such a wonderful group of pure talent all in the same place.
I spent three days exploring countless different foods and beverages, meeting chefs, and discussing global cuisine. Needless to say, it was my kind of conference! For my youngest son, the highlight was when I texted him a photo of NBA star and wine label owner, Carmelo Anthony. This was followed by an immediate flurry of texts — including a request to see if I could get his autograph. Luckily, Anthony indulged this mom’s request and my son was beyond thrilled.
One of the absolute highlights for me was interviewing luxury whisky expert, judge, and co-owner of Bevridge, Nate Ganapathi. We spoke for hours about the world, religion, food, whisky, family, and friends. It was one of those conversations that made me feel good about life again. Truly. I look forward to hosting him and his girlfriend in Colorado this autumn and introducing them to some of the delicious foods and beverages we have in our valley.
The weekend came to a close on the holiday of Juneteenth with a magnificent celebratory event featuring the charismatic and talented Kwame Onwuachi as the host and chef, delicious Black Girls Magic wines by the McBride sisters, and the warm hospitality of Salamandar Hotels. We enjoyed the glorious mountain views, incredible music, delicious foods, talking about this historic holiday, and soaking in the last precious moments before going back to our regular lives.
I continue to process all that I learned and know it will guide and inform me in the future. I was inspired by the energy and creativity of these chefs, wine makers, musicians, beverage experts, and visionaries. We are all in for a treat as these innovative people shape our tastes and experiences. I encourage you to try new things and learn about the people influencing this exciting common ground. As Chef Maneet Chauhan said in one of her workshops, “Food is such a powerful language. It’s the greatest communicator and it gets the world together.”
