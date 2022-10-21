Download PDF Christine Gallagher sig
Christine Gallagher
I like to eat seasonally and with the arrival autumn, delicious squashes begin showing up as part of dinner.

I’ve found myself thinking about transitions and the changes going on all around us.

Autumn is always a time where we shift from the hot sunny days of summer to the cooler shorter days of winter. While it is usually a gorgeous time of year here — although, what happened to September? — I always feel slightly melancholy watching the leaves turn color, the sun set earlier and fewer birds chirping.

Brussels sprouts, squash and root vegetables become more prominent in autumn, however they sometimes require a bit more time and effort to prepare.