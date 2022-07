SMOKED SALMON WITH PESTO PASTA

1 package of smoked salmon

1 box of pasta (preferably fusilli)

1 jar of pesto

1 container of Parmesan cheese (optional)

This super simple recipe just calls for the pasta to be boiled according to directions. (You could precook the pasta and pack in a container to reheat over the campfire.)

Add the pesto to the cooked pasta. If desired, sprinkle some Parmesan cheese on the pasta.

Top with the smoked salmon. Viola! Dinner is served.

Our kids some slices of bread on the side, preferably toasted over the fire and covered in butter and garlic.