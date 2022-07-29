072922-oa-allthingsfood1.jpg

Chloe and Cole Martin favorite camping meal is campfire nachos. With temperatures soaring, camping in Colorado's cooler high country is a summer must.

With temperatures soaring into the upper 90s or higher for days on end, this is the time of year many people head to higher altitudes to camp, hike, fish, bike and explore.

Colorado is blessed with gorgeous mountains and plenty of outdoor activities. An of example of how those blessings can be combined is the 10th Mountain Division Hut Association. It's fascinating outdoor piece of Colorado history.

072922-oa-allthingsfood2.jpg

Smoked Salmon With Pesto Pasta is one of my husband go-to-meals when camping or on a hut trip.

Tags

Recommended for you