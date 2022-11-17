111622-otc-allthingsfood2.jpg

COMMUNITY FOOD BANK/Special to the Sentinel

Frozen turkeys and hams are needed by the Community Food Bank as it seeks to help members of the community put Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER

Special to the Sentinel

Christine Gallagher
111622-otc-allthingsfood1.jpg

CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel

Canned pumpkin, stuffing mixes, graham cracker pie crust and masa flour are on the Community Food Bank’s list of most-needed items for its Holiday Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 19.

