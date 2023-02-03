ALL THINGS FOOD: Grand Valley chef, restaurant receive prestigious accolades

CHRISTOPHER TOMLINSON/The Daily Sentinel file photo
Josh Niernberg, chef and owner of Bin 707 Foodbar and Taco Party, is a semifinalist in the “Outstanding Chef”category of the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards. This is the second year in a row that Niernberg has been named as a semifinalist.
CHRISTOPHER TOMLINSON/The Daily Sentinel file photo
This photo was taken during a recent dinner Christine Gallagher had at Bin 707 Foodbar, 225 N. Fifth St. The chef and owner of the restaurant, Josh Niernberg, is a semifinalist in the “Outstanding Chef” category of the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards.
Matt and Ashley Chaasseur, at left in the back row, are shown with their team at Pêche, 336 Main St., in Palisade. Pêche is a semifinalist in the “Outstanding Hospitality” category of the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards.
Something exceptional recently happened in the Grand Valley!
A Grand Junction chef and a Palisade restaurant both received the tremendous honor of being semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards. These highly prestigious awards are often referred to as the Academy Awards of the food world.
Josh Niernberg, chef and owner of Bin 707 Foodbar, 225 N. Fifth St., and the Palisade restaurant Pêche, 336 Main St., were both among the semifinalists from around the entire country.
Considering there are almost one million restaurants in the United States, this is truly a staggering accomplishment.
For Niernberg, this was his second semifinalist nomination in the category of “Outstanding Chef.”
This honor goes to “A chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals, while contributing positively to their broader community,” according to the foundation.
Niernberg was absolutely surprised to be nominated again, and said he was “totally honored and amazed.”
“This nomination is the reflection of a team that executes and fine tunes day in and day out, every day,” he said with pride for his excellent team at his restaurant.
I asked Niernberg what a James Beard nomination means for the Grand Valley and he replied, “The Grand Valley historically has been the agricultural hub of western Colorado, if not for the entire state. It’s also the home of Colorado wine.
“I think this kind of recognition for both the regional cooking we do at Bin, but also what Pêche has accomplished, really helps to draw attention and gives some recognition to those industries and how they are creating such a special place that we have here in the Grand Valley.
“If we were in a big city, these types of accolades are priceless and the reputation they bring is that of legend. For us here in the Grand Valley, I hope it just helps us stay a little more consistent with year round demand, while allowing us to invest in well-paying long-term hospitality jobs within our community,” Niernberg said.
In Palisade, Pêche received a semifinalist nomination for “Outstanding Hospitality.”
This award goes to “A restaurant, bar or other food and drinking establishment that fosters a sense of hospitality among its customers and staff that serves as a beacon for the community and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community.”
Pêche owners Ashley and Matt Chasseur were stunned and deeply honored by the prestigious nomination.
I was curious if Ashley’s Midwestern upbringing had anything to do with how they view hospitality at Pêche.
“My parents always taught my brothers and I to treat others as you would want or expect to be treated. We were always challenged to see a situation from the other person’s perspective. I do believe that ‘Iowa Nice’ is a real thing. You watch out for each other and check in on each other and respect each other, no matter your difference,” she said.
With regard to the Chasseurs’ team at Pêche, “We are so fortunate to have a group of dedicated and passionate individuals who walk in each day and give it all they can and come back again the next day,” Ashley Chasseur said.
“We don’t do this for recognition or praise,” said chef Matt Chasseur about what the nomination means to him. “We are lucky to surround ourselves with a group of individuals that naturally have a desire to want to make others happy. While being caught off-guard by this nomination, we would be lying to say that it didn’t warm our hearts, but to be truly honest, it comes with a bit of disbelief.
“We seek to find, to be inspired by and to grow to the level of so many of our peers within our industry. There are so many great places to dine, there are so many great places to be whimsically whisked away with gracious hospitality.
“Does it feel great, yes, but nothing changes for Ashley, myself or the team come tomorrow, we will just continue to strive to be better than yesterday.”
The James Beard Foundation’s field of semifinalists will be narrowed to five finalists per category that will be announced on March 29. The award winners will be named in an epic event in Chicago on June 5.
Please join me in wishing our well-deserved semifinalists all the best and continued excellence. We are very fortunate to have their food, passion, advocacy, hospitality and families in our valley.