ALL THINGS FOOD: History provides interesting details about Easter bunny, eggs

This is a time of year when many world holidays are celebrated. Passover, Ramadan and Easter are some examples.
Have you ever wondered about the foods eaten (or not eaten) during these holidays? Where are their names from? Why are there secular aspects?
This year I decided to delve into the history of some Easter traditions. (Please note, this is by no means a definitive treatise on the subject and people around the world celebrate in different ways.)
In celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, Christians gather for religious services and family meals on Easter.
In addition to its deep religious significance, the holiday has incorporated a variety of secular aspects, such as Easter baskets filled with chocolate from the Easter bunny and decorating hard-boiled eggs.
I’ve always wondered how a rabbit delivering chocolate and laying eggs came to be associated with Easter. So I went down a rabbit hole to try to understand.
Prior to Christianity, there was a mythological Germanic goddess named Eostre who was associated with springtime. It appears that Easter somehow became named after her over time.
Eostre often was depicted carrying a basket with eggs as a symbol of fertility and new life. Since it is common for people to incorporate local traditions into their religious practices, the joyous celebration of springtime, fertility and gift baskets all became entwined.
With regard to the dyeing of the eggs, it has ancient roots, according to the article “Eostre: The Mystery Goddess Who Gave Easter its Name” by Morris H. Lary at historycooperative.org.
“Early Christians in Mesopotamia adopted the practice of dying eggs from the Persians, and were known to have colored eggs in green, yellow, and red. As the practice took root around the Mediterranean, these eggs — symbols of the Resurrection — were exclusively dyed red,” the article said.
“Popular in Greek Orthodox communities, these kokkina avga (literally ‘red eggs’), were dyed using vinegar and onion skins, which gave the eggs their trademark red color to symbolize the blood of Christ. The practice migrated to Christian communities in other parts of Europe, along the way returning to a wider variety of colors,” the article said.
But what about the Easter bunny? Its origin can be traced to German immigrants, according to the article.
“One of the most easily recognizable Easter symbols is the Easter bunny. Originating in German as the Osterhase, or Easter Hare, it made its way to America via German immigrants and was rebranded as the tamer, more adorable Easter Rabbit,” the article said.
So there you have it! (Kind of.)
Hundreds and thousands of years of history and traditions merging to make a deeply meaningful, fun, delicious and celebratory holiday.
I wish you a beautiful springtime and delicious foods whatever you are celebrating!
