Special to the SentinelThis time of year finds me longing for warmth, longer days and fresh local produce.
Last week, I hung out with a close friend of mine, Kaci Knaysi, who is a talented gardener.
Years ago, she achieved the Master Gardener certification through the CSU Extension program. (I, on the other hand, flunked basic gardening in my backyard years ago and have given up!)
Kaci and I enjoyed flights of beer at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, on a gorgeous sunny day and explored an amazing heirloom seed catalog.
“The Whole Seed Catalog” from Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co. is truly a work of art. It features more than 500 pages of tantalizing photos, interesting historical stories about seeds and delicious looking recipes. I wanted her to order everything!
Kaci was patient and reminded me there are no guarantees with gardening, and I shouldn’t get too excited about the outcome.
It’s good advice and it reminded me why I gave up trying to garden years ago when my kids were little. Instead, we became members of Palisade’s wonderful organic farm Field to Fork, 3526 Front St.
It was a great way for our children to learn where food comes from and to practice eating with the seasons. We’ve also been customers of Rooted Gypsy Farm, 2574 Tahoe Dr., and experienced their delicious deliveries.
I asked Kaci why she liked gardening so much and she replied, “I think I just love the potential of it all. I’ve recently started growing from seed and that ramped up even more during the pandemic. It’s an exercise in nurturing from start to finish. First, you focus on the plant and all the things that need to be in place for it to thrive. Then you make something out of the results; a flower arrangement or a tasty meal to nurture your people.”
We are fortunate in the Grand Valley to have many opportunities to grow and eat fresh, healthy and delicious produce. I look forward to seeing what Kaci plants and will update you later in the year as to what grew beautifully, how it tasted and more details.
I’m particularly hopeful about the French Breakfast Radishes from a pre-1885 seed, Thai Double Blue Butterfly Peas, 1500 Year Old Cave Beans and Chijimisai greens, which are supposedly a nutritional superfood.
I wish you all well on your upcoming gardening endeavors and explorations of our local farms. Here’s to spring planting adventures!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.