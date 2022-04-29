Special to the SentinelJulia Child seems to be everywhere these days.
Although she is no longer with us, she is still alive on television, in movies, in her more than 16 books and through her food.
I remember watching Julia Child’s cooking show on PBS when I was growing up. She was interesting, funny and delightful!
Her show, “The French Chef,” was the one of the first cooking shows on television. It wasn’t edited and was filmed all at once. This made her approachable and you were able to see how she fixed cooking errors.
Years later, I thoroughly enjoyed the movie “Julie and Julia” about a woman cooking her way through Julia Child’s masterpiece cookbook, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.”
After seeing the movie, I decided to buy one of Child’s books to learn more about her. I chose “My Life in France” because it is an intimate look at her life, including the time she worked for the office of Strategic Services during World War II. (This department later became known as the CIA!)
I highly recommend this memoir. It is a wonderful look at her extraordinary life and one of the few books in which I actually got teary-eyed upon finishing.
Recently, Food Network aired a cooking show competition called “The Julia Child Challenge.” It was such a sweet show and not cutthroat at all. It somewhat reminded me of an American version of “The Great British Baking Show,” except Child was the theme.
The set was inspired by her home kitchen.
I delighted in watching this television show as eight home chefs cooked in homage to Child and French cuisine. Even the set was inspired by Child’s home kitchen.
One of show’s highlights is how the competitors join the judges at a communal dining room table to share their foods together with joy, kindness and hospitality.
I want to close with a quotation from “My Life in France.”
“…no one is born a great cook, one learns by doing. This is my invariable advice to people: Learn how to cook – try new recipes, learn from your mistakes, be fearless, and above all have fun!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.