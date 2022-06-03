Special to the SentinelI recently had the wonderful experience of trying a fun new restaurant in downtown Palisade.
Fidel’s Cocina & Bar, 113 W. Third St., is in the building that formerly housed the Palisade Café.
Its owners, Jody Corey and Jeff Snook, also run the popular Spoke & Vine Motel nearby. They moved to the valley several years ago and are very hands on with their businesses.
They named the restaurant after their rescue dog, Fidel, and their logo has a cute outline of him. The talented executive chef, Eugene Brown, recently relocated here from New York and appreciates the quality of life here on the Western Slope.
They have created a fresh menu they call “Latin inspired” that features a wide variety of tasty options.
Fidel’s is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday. I was pleased to learn also is open Sunday and Monday nights. Reservations are strongly recommended.
We decided to visit on a beautiful Sunday night and arrived to a lively, full and hopping restaurant! The service was incredible, from the friendly host to the waitress and even the chef. Corey and Snook mingled with guests throughout the evening. You could tell everyone was passionate about creating a wonderful dining experience.
We chose to eat outside on one of their comfortable couches. I love eating outside, and we ordered a feast to sample.
The restaurant specializes in the drink mezcal, so I decided to order a flight. Corey sat down with us and explained the various aspects of this smokey drink. It was fun to learn more about it, and I will definitely try some more in the future.
The food was delicious! Our favorite items were the amazing deconstructed elote (Mexican street corn) and the mahi mahi ceviche. The Rainbow Goddess salad was beautiful and the creamy cilantro dressing was paired well.
My husband also ordered the posole and said it was excellent. The menu has a lovely variety of foods that should please everyone.
We truly had a fantastic evening and left vowing to return soon. This restaurant is a terrific addition to the valley.
At one point during our meal, Corey asked how we enjoyed everything and to please let our friends know about their restaurant.
After she left, my husband chuckled, looked at me and said, “She has no idea how many friends you are about to tell!”
