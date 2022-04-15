Kulina Lani Organic Sourdough Bakery, 644 North Ave., uses wheat grown in Hotchkiss, Crawford and Cortez and a probiotic, yeast-free sourdough starter for all their recipes. The bakery is owned by Pam and Shane Harsh.
This loaf of double olive sourdough bread from Kulina Lani Organic Sourdough Bakery had a lighter texture than other sourdough breads I’ve tried.
CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel
CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel
CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel
CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel
Kulina Lani Organic Sourdough Bakery often has freshly baked “pop tarts” and the flavors vary. This is a guava “pop tart.”
CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel
CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel
This slice of green chile cheddar cheese quiche is from Kulina Lani Organic Sourdough Bakery.
It’s been another heavy week in the world. My normally optimistic self has felt a bit down, so I decided to visit a new bakery in town. This seemed like a good time to enjoy some delicious comfort foods that also may have some health benefits.
Kulina Lani Organic Sourdough Bakery, 644 North Ave., was a lovely excursion. The name is Hawaiian with Kulina meaning “grain of the cob” and Lani meaning “heavenly or from heaven.”
The owners, Pam and Shane Harsh, have roots in western Colorado and moved to Hawaii in 2015. They recently returned to Grand Junction and are passionate about health and good food. They use a probiotic, yeast-free sourdough starter for all their recipes.
When I arrived at the bakery, it was hopping and customers were buying everything from sandwiches to sweets. I received lovely customer service from the friendly staff and it was fun to see so many happy people in one location.
I bought a variety of items including a slice of green chile cheddar cheese quiche, one guava “pop tart” and a loaf of double olive sourdough bread.
The quiche was creamy and delicious with just the right amount of spicy heat.
The guava pastry was fun and light and reminded me of a tropical vacation.
I found the olive bread delicious and it had a lighter texture than the denser sourdoughs I am used to buying or making at home.
My husband and I toasted slices of it all week. He liked putting butter on his and I liked dipping mine in olive oil with sea salt and rosemary.
Pam Harsh said the inspiration for opening the bakery in part came from “the local, organic farmers that grow the grain. The beauty of the fermentation process and what all that brings to the table. The art in bread-making, serving and feeding people well.”
The bakery uses wheat grown in Hotchkiss, Crawford and Cortez.
Everything the bakery offers is made from scratch in-house, and because of the unique sourdough starter, the Harshes have many customers who are able to enjoy their bread without digestive concerns.
The Harshes are passionate about their creations and already have a loyal following.
They plan to offer sourdough classes for the public soon. In addition, they are offering special baked goods for the upcoming Passover and Easter holidays.
I enjoyed this friendly bakery and it helped warm my heart.
