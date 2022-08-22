By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the Sentinel
I recently sat down with the talented and delightful 13-year-old Tilly Stephens-Marner.
I’ve known Tilly and her family since she was a baby and was overjoyed when I heard she had been selected to work for America’s Test Kitchen.
This Boston-based company has helped countless cooks over the decades and is highly regarded for its delicious recipes, publications and PBS television show.
For years, Tilly has wanted to partake in a national cooking competition. She loves to cook and finds it to be a wonderful stress reliever. When she learned about a position with America’s Test Kitchen – Kids (ATK-K), she felt this was an opportunity she couldn’t pass.
Along with thousands of other kids across the country, Tilly filled out the application and later found out she was one of the few chosen for an interview.
Tilly went through an intensive months-long interview process that even involved an online interview where she ended up duct taping her iPad on top of several books and cans of corn and beans to make the filming work.
Afterward, she was asked to create a video in which she cooked a recipe with an ingredient some people don’t think they enjoy. She chose tofu and made a green bean stir-fry recipe from America’s Test Kitchen’s “The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs.”
Tilly cooked the dish for her best friend, Mayzie Jones, who was pleasantly surprised to find out she likes tofu after all!
After that successful filming, Tilly was notified that she had been chosen to be one of the video talents for America’s Test Kitchen – Kids’ team. Being chosen was the fulfillment of one of her dreams, she said.
“I have to do this!” She recounted to me when I asked about the process.
For the foreseeable future, Tilly will be filming the demonstration of recipes. These clips will be featured on America’s Test Kitchen’s website and social media accounts. You can already see the tofu video featuring Tilly and Mayzie if you follow testkitchenkids on Instagram.
I’m sure we will see more of Tilly in the years to come. This articulate, dynamic and talented young woman has always thought she would go to law school, but she said, “being accepted into ATK has been life-changing and I’m now rethinking law school.” But even if she does or doesn’t become a lawyer, she knows that cooking will always be in her future.
“Cooking gives me the sense of home,” she said. And that, as we know, is where the heart is and where some of the best food and memories happen.
Join me in wishing her much success and joy in her future culinary journey!
Email Christine Gallagher at allthingsfoodchristine@gmail.com.
