CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel

A couple students enjoy a snack between studies at one of the Riverside Education Center sites in the Grand Valley. More than 750 students participate in the after-school program.

I’m sure many of you know about the wonderful work that Riverside Educational Center (REC) does in our valley.

Founded in 2006, REC has worked with thousands of students in elementary, middle and high school to support their educational journeys. They are currently located at 16 different sites and serve more than 750 students.

CHRISTINE GALLAGHER/Special to the Sentinel

Riverside Educational Center staff prepare food for students participating in the after-school program at one of 16 different sites across the Grand Valley. Along with nurturing students’ minds, the program provides nourishing healthy snacks or meals.