Riverside Educational Center staff prepare food for students participating in the after-school program at one of 16 different sites across the Grand Valley. Along with nurturing students’ minds, the program provides nourishing healthy snacks or meals.
I’m sure many of you know about the wonderful work that Riverside Educational Center (REC) does in our valley.
Founded in 2006, REC has worked with thousands of students in elementary, middle and high school to support their educational journeys. They are currently located at 16 different sites and serve more than 750 students.
What started with a focus on after school tutoring, has grown to include enrichment classes with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math.
REC also works with other organizations in the Grand Valley such as Mesa County Partners to provide fun outdoor activities. According to REC’s website, parents and staff are strongly “committed to creating a nurturing environment for learning.”
But did you know that REC also provides hearty after-school food for the kids every school day?
One of the critical things that assists optimal learning is food. Our brains and bodies need food to function and thrive. I reached out to Joy Hudak, REC’s executive director, to learn more about this important part of REC’s programming.
Amber Henning, REC’s development director, joined our conversation to help me learn more about this massive undertaking.
Henning told me they provide approximately 2,800 meals each week to students.
The after-school food program is run by Desiree Devito and her assistant, Kim McMurtrey.
“Desiree does all of the food, milk ordering and menu creating. They both work very diligently to provide nutritious meals to students. Meals are prepped in-house and each site picks up their meals with a cooler daily,” Henning said.
This food is provided free of charge to all students in the program regardless of income.
The food options change daily and must include five main components: vegetables, fruit, whole grains, protein and milk. There are a variety of nutritional guidelines they must comply with and the food must be tasty, as well.
Students eat fresh salads, yogurt, fresh fruit, cheese and other foods. Henning told me that some of the kids’ favorites are chicken wraps, create your own pizza day, chicken salads and fresh fruit.
“For some students, the meal we provide is the last meal they may get to eat that day. Knowing this factor is a major drive for what we do here,” Henning said.
If you are interested in volunteering or donating to this great organization, you can learn more about them at rec4kids.com. They also can be reached at 970-462-2901.
