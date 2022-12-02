ALL THINGS FOOD: Play it safe with holiday food, canine companions

By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the Sentinel
With all of the holiday foods and celebrations going on this month, I wanted to find out what foods are OK for dogs and which ones are harmful.
I reached out to my delightful friend, Dr. Tara Suplizio, to get some expert advice.
Suplizio is a veterinarian and co-owner of Palisade Pet Care, 379 W. Third St., in Palisade. She has been a veterinarian for more than 20 years and also is certified in veterinary acupuncture.
“The holidays are always a potentially dangerous time of year for our pets as it can be so focused around food, not all of which are safe for our four legged friends,” Suplizio said.
She gave me a great list to share of safe and unsafe food items for dogs.
Dogs CANNOT have:
Turkey skin or turkey bones.
Stuffing (onion, garlic and salt can be harmful).
Ham (too much salt).
Mashed potatoes (cream and butter can cause diarrhea).
Raw potatoes.
Gravy.
Corn on the cob (the cob can cause GI obstruction that can be life-threatening).
Chocolate.
Garlic, onions, leek and chives.
Grapes, raisins and nuts.
Raw dough and prepackaged desserts.
Xylitol (a sugar alternative that is natural, but toxic to dogs. Some foods that can have xylitol include baked goods, peanut butter, drink powders, candy, pudding, ketchup, barbecue sauces, pancake syrups and chewing gum.)
Dogs CAN have:
Turkey (meat only – no skin or bones)
Plain green beans
Plain carrots
Plain butternut squash
Plain cooked potato (white or sweet, no additives)
Pumpkin puree (no sugar)
Apple slices
Plain cranberries
Celery
Rice
Quinoa
Cheese (only a little)
I asked Suplizio if she had anything else she would like readers to know.
“There’s nothing wrong with making up a holiday plate for your furry canine companion, but stick to the good foods list, and always keep it in moderation,” she replied. “The veterinary ER is typically busy the day after Thanksgiving and other holidays, with issues ranging from simple diarrhea/GI upset, to turkey carcass ingestion, to foreign body GI obstruction (often bones that can perforate the stomach or intestines, or corn cobs). Be aware of unattended food that your pup could scarf up in flash, and make good choices in what you choose to share.”
Here’s to keeping our beloved pets safe and happy during this special month!
If you would like to bake something special for your dog, here is a recipe Suplizio’s son makes that is always a big hit.
PEANUT BUTTER BARKY BITES
2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 egg
1 cup water
1 cup natural peanut butter (made only with peanuts and no sweeteners)
2 tablespoon honey
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Combine flour and baking powder. Add egg, water, peanut butter and honey. Mix all ingredients.
Roll out dough with rolling pin to desired thickness and cut with any cookie cutter shape.
Bake for 15–18 minutes.
