ALL THINGS FOOD: Seasonal produce makes this valley truly grand

By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the SentinelThis is one of my favorite times of year to be living in the Grand Valley.
The fresh produce is extraordinary and we are able to eat it at its ripest and best quality. There are Palisade peaches, Olathe sweet corn, melt-in-your-mouth tomatoes and more!
I encourage you to visit local farms, markets and restaurants to sample this bounty while you can.
Many restaurants are making special entrees, drinks and desserts featuring these local treasures.
One dessert I am looking forward to trying in the near future is the Palisade Peach Cobbler at Bin 707 Foodbar, 225 N. Fifth St. The peaches are encased in a buttery crust and served with a dollop of Olathe sweet corn ice cream. Wow!
Pablo’s Pizza, 319 Main St., also is serving a variety of rotating “pizzas of the week” that highlight corn and peaches.
I noticed that 626 on Rood, 626 Rood Ave., and No Coast Sushi, 1119 N. First St., are also incorporating delicious produce into their menus in creative ways, and these are just a few of the examples found around the valley.
At my home, we are eating fresh local foods daily. I’ve included a fresh watermelon and tomato salad recipe with this column for you.
If the idea of this combination sounds odd, trust me. It is delicious! The recipe has no specific measurements so you can make it whatever size you want.
Feel free to remove the cashews or feta if you wish. I like them in there, but you can customize this dish to your tastes.
I also love to eat fresh corn. I spent my childhood in Mitchell, South Dakota — home of the world’s only Corn Palace. Corn is a big deal there.
The high school mascot is the Kernel. The radio station is KORN, and the Corn Palace is decorated annually with intricate murals of multicolored corn kernels by a select artist.
Moving to the valley and discovering Olathe sweet corn was such a treat. I love to eat it boiled and then slathered with butter and salt.
Another delicious way to eat it is in a Mexican elote style. I encourage you to experiment and try this mixture of mayonnaise, sour cream, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, lime juice, fresh cilantro and cotija cheese.
Just grill the corn, roll each ear into the mixture and grate some more cotija cheese on top. You are in for a treat!
Email Christine Gallagher at allthingsfoodchristine@gmail.com.
