ALL THINGS FOOD: Shavuot offers chance to indulge in Basque cheesecake

In honor of the upcoming holiday Shavuot, Christine Gallagher baked chef José Andrés’ Basque cheesecake, which is shown here minus one delicious slice. Fortunately, the restaurant owner and founder of World Central Kitchen, was willing to share his recipe for the cheesecake.
The Jewish holiday of Shavuot begins at sundown on May 25.
It is an important ancient harvest festival that also celebrates Moses receiving the Torah (the first five books of the Bible) from God on Mount Sinai.
Some of the traditions take place in the synagogue, where the entire book of Ruth is read from the Bible. In addition, some congregations stay up all night reading and studying while also eating sweet or savory foods made from dairy products.
These customs are so old that it is unclear how they first began and how an agricultural harvest celebration became entwined with the giving of the Torah, dairy foods, the Book of Ruth and an all-night study session.
When it comes to dairy foods, some scholars have speculated the connection to Shavuot stems from the references in the Bible to the promised land being filled with milk and honey.
Although we don’t know the origins, it is traditional to eat all types of milk and cheese dishes such as blitzes, cheese bourekas and cheesecake. In some parts of the world, Sephardic Jews (traditionally from Spain, Portugal, North Africa and the Middle East) also use floral rosewater to flavor foods for Shavuot.
In honor of this holiday, I wanted to try making chef and humanitarian José Andrés’ Basque cheesecake recipe.
Andrés is the founder of World Central Kitchen and owns many delicious restaurants around the country. Whenever you visit Washington, D.C., be sure to check out one of my favorites: Zaytinya.
If you have never had a Basque cheesecake, you are in for a treat!
Also called Tarta de Queso, this cheesecake is easy and fast to make and even works well at high altitude. The naturally gluten-free cheesecake appears almost burned on top and is delightfully creamy and delicious on the inside.
It is absolutely a crowdpleaser! And, fortunately, Andrés graciously gave me permission to share his recipe with you.
To learn about the history of this unique and stunning dessert, I recommend visiting Andrés’ podcast “Longer Tables” at joseandres.com/podcast/.
He is a champion of bringing people together, enjoying delicious foods and helping others. I know you will have fun making (and eating!) his recipe.
Wishing all who celebrate the holiday a joyful Shavuot and some delicious dairy food creations!