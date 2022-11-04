By CHRISTINE GALLAGHER
Special to the Sentinel
I am thrilled to see our valley’s food scene continuing to add more global cuisine.
Not only do we have delicious independent restaurants featuring Nepalese, Indian, Tibetan, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Irish, Mexican, French and Italian foods, but we now have several food trucks that add to this international mix.
This week, I’m introducing you to Sitto’s Arabic Kitchen (SittosGJ.com) that features foods from Syria.
“Sitto” — it’s pronounced sit–tow — means “grandma” and the food is a love letter to the cook’s husband’s grandma.
The cook, Tonya Wren, is a third generation Grand Junction native who fell in love with her husband while they were students at Grand Junction High School. Decades later, she decided to open a food truck in homage to the delicious foods of her husband’s ancestry.
I asked Wren why she named her food truck after her husband’s grandma.
“To me, Sitto’s is where you go to get homestyle food cooked with love like your grandma would make for you,” Wren replied.
“My husband’s grandmother was the main Sitto in our life; she passed away a few years ago, but was vibrant and active into her late 90s and made great food. She was always so surprised that I enjoyed cooking things like kibbeh (a lamb dish) and lekhanah (cabbage rolls) and yebret (stuffed grape leaves).”
When I visited Wren’s food truck with friends, I enjoyed the delicious falafel and various sides such as baba ghanoush and hummus. I was happy the falafel was fried instead of baked and savored its crunchiness.
My friends praised the flavors of the lamb kebabs and desserts. We all look forward to a return visit and trying new options on the rotating menu.
“I would like readers to not be afraid of trying Arabic food,” Wren shared with me. “I’ve been so delighted by people who walk up to my trailer, tell me they have never heard of any of what is on the menu but are willing to try it, and they usually come back raving about how good it was.
“I also see people hesitant to try to pronounce some of the menu — don’t worry! There are lots of Arabic dialects and many ways to say the same thing, so what you said might be right depending on where you are.”
“Feel free to try the Arabic name, only say the English name, or even just point at what you want,” Wren said. “We won’t shame you, you’re at grandma’s house. Just come enjoy, learn something, eat good food and be happy.”
Email Christine Gallagher at allthingsfoodchristine@gmail.com.
