Special to the SentinelIt’s HOT outside and most of us are not interested in turning on our ovens right now.
Instead, I’m reaching for fresh fruits and vegetables and other foods I don’t have to bake.
When my three children were younger, we had a variety of recipes we used from various kids’ cookbooks. One of our favorites was Sesame Street’s delightful “C is for Cooking” by Susan McQuillan.
McQuillan features all kinds of foods that are easy and fun to cook with children. We liked the recipes so much, we still make them even though the kids are grown!
I recently reached out to a friend of mine, Annie Murphy, to see what her family likes for summer foods.
Murphy is the mother of four young children, and she is always looking for no bake recipes that are kid friendly.
In her family, they make smoothies with a twist. Instead of serving smoothies in a glass with a straw, they pour the smoothie into a bowl and eat it with a spoon. This removes concerns about textures that can be off-putting for kids (and adults). What a terrific idea!
To make a smoothie, use your creativity to blend yogurt, milk, berries, bananas or whatever else sounds good. I like to put a splash of pure vanilla extract into my fruit smoothies.
Puree everything in a blender and pour it into a bowl. Top it with granola, coconut, nuts, slices of fruit or other toppings.
Murphy’s family calls this a Mountain Berry Smoothie Bowl. The kids help make it and it is a great way to get delicious nutrition.
Another thing you can do with smoothies is something my children and I did in the summer: Make popsicles!
All you need to do are some inexpensive popsicle molds. Pour the blended smoothie mixture into them, freeze overnight and enjoy the delicious, cold popsicles the next day.
(Tip: You can also do this with electrolyte drinks such as Recharge and have another way to help everyone stay hydrated.)
Lastly, one of my family’s all-time favorite snack recipes is for peanut butter balls.
I always made a double batch because the kids and my husband would quickly gobble them down.
Peanut butter balls are easy to make and enjoy year round. Here’s to staying cool, teaching kids to cook with you, feeling young at heart and enjoying the fun days of summer!
