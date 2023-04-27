ALL THINGS FOOD: Tasty meals meet conscientious health care at Spoons

During a recent dinner at Spoons Bistro & Bakery, 3090 N. 12th St., Christine Gallagher enjoyed macadamia nut crusted halibut. Spoons supports HopeWest and its programs for those in hospice or palliative care, adults and children in need of bereavement care or older adults seeking support as they age.
I recently dined at Spoons Bistro & Bakery, a Grand Junction restaurant treasure.
I have eaten there several times during the 15 years since it opened and have found it a warm and caring place with tasty foods.
Spoons, 3090 N. 12th St., offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and a popular weekend brunch.
Besides the food, one of the best aspects of Spoons is that all its proceeds support programs at HopeWest.
These programs include bereavement services for adults and children, hospice care, palliative care and support for aging.
“This is no ordinary restaurant. While you savor your meal, know that you are supporting HopeWest, a nonprofit that through creativity, volunteerism, and philanthropy, profoundly changes the experiences of aging, illness, and grief – one family at a time,” Spoons’ website said.
Spoons’ menu features something for everyone, and you can find vegetarian, gluten-free, seafood and meat options.
I enjoyed the macadamia nut crusted halibut the other night, and I helped myself to the yummy sweet potato fries on my husband’s plate. (Thanks honey!)
Martin Marez is Spoons’ executive chef and a Colorado native and has cooked at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.
He enjoys being inventive, focusing on fresh ingredients and partnering with local businesses, such as Two Rivers Winery, Pear Blossom Farms, Tortilleria La Milpa, Ferris Mushroom Farm, Quality Meats and Enstrom Candies.
“We serve prime rib every week Thursday through Saturday after 4 p.m. while supplies last, and stay tuned for our fresh catch special starting this summer,” according to Paula Owens, Spoons’ general manager.
In addition to its indoor seating, Spoons has a terrific patio.
“Open year round, with heaters and blankets available in the colder months, the patio has become a favorite with customers. It offers a peaceful environment in a beautiful garden setting with no main streets visible. There is also open green space for kids to play, and a walking path for those who want to walk around either before or after eating,” noted Terri Walters, HopeWest’s chief administrative officer.
I look forward to going back again, dining outside with a delicious entrée and a local glass of wine and knowing that I am also helping support a great organization that works tirelessly every day to help others during some of the hardest moments in their lives.