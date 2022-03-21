Special to the SentinelThe past few weeks I’ve watched in deep sadness as the war and humanitarian crisis have unfolded in Ukraine.
I feel helpless and overwhelmed. I’ve reached out to charities and made donations, talked to the American Red Cross of Western Colorado about international efforts and supported Ukrainian businesses.
Last week, I was in Washington, D.C., visiting two of my children. I stopped by the D Light Cafe, which is owned by two Ukrainian sisters. The sisters have been surrounded by love and support as people have donated money to help people in Ukraine and support these sisters.
I also discovered that Washington, D.C., is where the headquarters of the World Central Kitchen (wck.org) are located. It is a terrific humanitarian nonprofit founded by chef José Andrés, and I’ve made donations to it for years. I encourage you to learn more about it.
The World Central Kitchen works around the world responding to wars and natural disasters. It prepares food for people in need and currently is working on the borders of Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and within Ukraine to have hot food waiting for people as they cross the border into safety.
“You see, food relief is not just a meal that keeps hunger away. It’s a plate of hope. It tells you in your darkest hour that someone, somewhere, cares about you,” says Andrés at wck.org.
Often, when I am feeling upset about something, I bake bread. The physical act of kneading dough is a great stress reliever. There is something very calming about making bread.
And, of course, eating homemade bread fresh out of the oven is delicious!
I have never cooked any Ukrainian food, so I decided to do some experimenting in my kitchen.
I chose to make delicious garlic and herb rolls called pampushky, the hearty beet-based soup borscht and cheese pancakes called syrniki.
There are many different ways to make borscht. All of the recipes I explored included beets, potatoes, carrots and fresh dill. The rest of the ingredients varied widely.
Some called for beef broth, others called for chicken broth. Some recipes had green beans, others had white beans and others had none.
I chose the ingredients that spoke to me and created this easy recipe to share with you. Homemade bread, soup and cheese are a soothing combination.
