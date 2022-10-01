ALL THINGS FOOD: Visit to United Kingdom offers tasty meals with memories

I recently visited wonderful friends at their home on the beautiful coast of southwestern England.
The trip was postponed for two years and we were eagerly awaiting a chance to be together again. While I was there, I managed to try lots of delicious foods and beverages, and my husband learned to wait until I’m done taking photos before he started eating.
After a lovely time in England, we all flew to Scotland and enjoyed surprisingly sunny weather, hearty breakfasts, friendly people, smoky whisky, enchanting castles, a variety of global cuisine and striking scenery.
Inverness, Aberdeen, St. Andrews, and Edinburgh were all places we navigated while driving a stick shift car on the opposite side of the road.
The trip was a delight, and we look forward to the day when we can show our friends beautiful western Colorado and some of the tasty foods in the Grand Valley.
Shortly after we returned home, Queen Elizabeth II died at one of her favorite places: Balmoral Castle in Scotland. I followed with interest as the media discussed Scotland and her long reign.
The haunting sounds of the bagpipes and the extraordinary lines of people in London were fascinating. Everything seemed more vivid since we had just been to some of those areas.
I’ve always been somewhat fascinated with British royalty.
As a child, my family moved to England for several months while my father was on sabbatical. My brother and I were enrolled in elementary school and we lived in a little village.
We delighted in exploring all the foods, such as shortbread and custard. (And skipped the kidney pie!)
It was in England that I learned more about people through their foods. I still have a fondness for fish and chips and many of the desserts. Even now, I love watching “The Great British Baking Show” and delight in my morning cup of English breakfast tea.
It will be interesting to see what the future will be for the royal family, but I’m sure wonderful teas, delicious desserts, hearty whiskies, and a burgeoning culinary diversity will continue to flourish.
In the meantime, I’m going to head to downtown Grand Junction and explore some of the shops and restaurants that have United Kingdom roots and remember this recent trip abroad with great fondness.