ALL THINGS FOOD: Visit with 'Soul Food Scholar' offers interesting insights

Daily Sentinel columnist Christine Gallagher, left, is shown with Adrian Miller, who is known as the “Soul Food Scholar” and has authored several books about soul food and African American cooking and history.
One of my goals this year was to interview food historian Adrian Miller.
He is known as the “Soul Food Scholar” and is an expert on African American cuisine and history. Miller is a former attorney from Colorado and has written several James Beard award-winning books including “Soul Food,” “Black Smoke” and “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet.”
He was a consultant for Netflix’s docuseries “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America.” Miller also is the national chair of the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chefs’ award committee.
I was honored to interview him over several days while he was in Grand Junction for a board meeting with the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board.
We dined on delicious meals at area restaurants and spent hours discussing everything from food, family, race, world travel and politics.
We both have a deep enthusiasm for food as a way of connecting people. As I’ve mentioned before, food is a language that brings people of all backgrounds together. It is one of my favorite things about food along the flavors, of course!
Miller recently returned from Norway where he visited as part of a celebration of Black History Month. The U.S. Embassy in Oslo invited him to lecture around the country and also teach culinary students how to make soul food.
“Food is a great way to bring people together. We all have to eat, and I find that people are interested in finding out how the foods of other cultures are similar to and different from their own,” Miller told me.
Miller’s books and lectures are full of rich, historical detail and written in a way that engages the reader. I had many contemplative moments while reading his books. I would stop and just mentally “chew” on what he had written.
I love learning new things, and when it overlaps with food and history, that is an extra treat!
I asked Miller what his hopes are for the future in terms of people and food. He answered, “We have a number of challenges facing us. I hope that by building more connections, food being one of those connections, we can learn more about each other and find ways to positively collaborate and address our challenges.”
I look forward to hosting Miller during Palisade peach season someday. We could even make the delicious-looking peach cobbler from his book, “Soul Food.”
I encourage you to learn more about Colorado’s fascinating “Soul Food Scholar” and his excellent insights into Black history and cuisine in the United States.