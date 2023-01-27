ALL THINGS FOOD: Winter soup party warms my heart, fills my freezer

Each winter, Christine Gallagher gets together with friends for a soup exchange party. Each person brings a double or triple batch of soup. After sampling the soups and talking about the recipes, the friends fill containers with their favorites and take them home.
Every winter I participate in a terrific soup exchange party.
Sometimes I host it and sometimes I am the guest. It is a wonderful way to gather with others, enjoy a meal and then leave with soups for your freezer. It is fun, easy and delicious!
Here’s how it works: Everyone makes a double or triple batch of one soup and brings it to the event.
You gather and enjoy a delicious dinner, sampling the soups, talking about the recipes and just enjoying each other’s company.
At the end of the evening, everyone helps themselves to the different soups and ladles them into individual containers that they brought with them.
The host provides masking tape and markers so the soups can be labeled.
One of my favorite things about the event is that I only have to make one soup, and I end up with a freezer full of delicious options.
This year I made a curried corn and potato chowder inspired by a recipe in “The Whiskey Cookbook” by Richard Thomas. I added some coconut milk, cayenne and fresh lemon juice to the recipe, pureed it with my immersion blender and topped it with corn kernels. It was delicious and quite a vibrant shade of yellow.
(Thomas recommends pairing the soup with an amazing looking Highland Park Valknut single malt scotch whisky. I didn’t have any, but I look forward to trying it someday. I found that a glass of chardonnay paired nicely with it for now.)
Some of the other soup offerings at the event included a chicken and wild rice stew, lemon and white bean turkey soup and a variety of delicious vegetarian options.
There are many different ways you can do a soup exchange, but the main thing is to make it relaxing and enjoyable for everyone involved.
The host can provide some bread and salad to go with the soups, and guests can bring a beverage of their choice. Sharing the work makes everything easier.
The annual soup exchange party is something I look forward to every winter. It is a time to reconnect with friends and feel deeply nourished by great soups and wonderful conversations.
These gatherings warm my heart and fill my freezer!
I encourage you to host your own soup exchange party and enjoy the bounty of soup and friendship.