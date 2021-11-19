agate All-Western Slope League volleyball selections Nov 19, 2021 Nov 19, 2021 Updated 50 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Class 4A All-Western Slope League SelectionsFirst teamPalisade: Ella Yanowich, Addie Ritterbush, Ella Steele, Kyra Birch Eagle Valley: Anna Gill, Evie Goodes Boyd, CJ YurcakSteamboat Springs: Lauren Fullerton, Tya BrennanGlenwood Springs: Mattea Enewold, Charlotte OlszewskiBattle Mountain: Sadi Petrovski Honorable MentionPalisade: Ava Walitt, Lauren HardinEagle Valley: Kylee Hughes, Emily HinchliffeSteamboat Springs: Dani Weber Glenwood Springs: Kenzie Winder, Rilyn GolubaBattle Mountain: Karol Loera, Ada ZastrowSummit: Emily Koetteritz, Hannah CrowePlayer of the year: Ella Yanowich, Palisade Coach of the year: Wendy MacAskill, Palisade Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Steamboat Palisade Sport Battle Mountain Spring Ella Yanowich First Team Selection Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Online Poll Which story topped the headlines for the week ending November 19th? You voted: Collision course: From 2019 to mid-October 100 accidents involved bicycles Where there's goodwill: After 15 years, thrift store remodels Enhanced corridor study will give voice to the future of North Avenue Food for Thought: Career program helps staff 5 school kitchens Coming to fruition: Fruita budget to include park and bridge upgrades CMU hockey returns to the ice Vote View Results Back Day Precip Temp Fri 6% 34° 56° Fri Friday 56°/34° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:02:10 AM Sunset: 04:56:56 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: E @ 7mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 11% 27° 53° Sat Saturday 53°/27° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:03:14 AM Sunset: 04:56:20 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NW @ 9mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 4% 23° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/23° Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:04:19 AM Sunset: 04:55:47 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ESE @ 6mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 26° 53° Mon Monday 53°/26° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05:22 AM Sunset: 04:55:15 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NE @ 6mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 24% 29° 44° Tue Tuesday 44°/29° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:06:26 AM Sunset: 04:54:45 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: W @ 6mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Wed 21% 24° 44° Wed Wednesday 44°/24° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 21% Sunrise: 07:07:29 AM Sunset: 04:54:17 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: N @ 7mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 24° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/24° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:08:31 AM Sunset: 04:53:52 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NE @ 6mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Seven tips for recovering from knee replacement surgery Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience +2 Rethinking Diabetes +2 “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees