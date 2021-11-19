Class 4A All-Western Slope League Selections

First team

Palisade: Ella Yanowich, Addie Ritterbush, Ella Steele, Kyra Birch

Eagle Valley: Anna Gill, Evie Goodes Boyd, CJ Yurcak

Steamboat Springs: Lauren Fullerton, Tya Brennan

Glenwood Springs: Mattea Enewold, Charlotte Olszewski

Battle Mountain: Sadi Petrovski

Honorable Mention

Palisade: Ava Walitt, Lauren Hardin

Eagle Valley: Kylee Hughes, Emily Hinchliffe

Steamboat Springs: Dani Weber

Glenwood Springs: Kenzie Winder, Rilyn Goluba

Battle Mountain: Karol Loera, Ada Zastrow

Summit: Emily Koetteritz, Hannah Crowe

Player of the year: Ella Yanowich, Palisade

Coach of the year: Wendy MacAskill, Palisade