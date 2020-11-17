Allegiant will offer non-stop service to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., according to a release shared Tuesday morning by Grand Junction Regional Airport.
The new route will begin Feb. 12, 2021 and will be operated as a year-round, twice-weekly service. John Wayne Airport is located 10 minutes from Newport Beach and 20 minutes from Disneyland.
Grand Junction is one of eight cities in which Allegiant is offering service to Orange County. Other cities are: Boise, Idaho; Las Vegas; Medford, Ore.; Missoula, Mont.; Phoenix; Provo, Utah; and Reno, Nev.