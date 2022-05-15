Anytime the National Junior College Athletic Association needed equipment and uniforms for its national teams, Andrea Gordon and Diamond Sports made sure the NJCAA had what it needed.
Diamond Sports provided the NJCAA everything it needed — from baseball caps to jerseys, pants, workout clothes and any other equipment — for the national team that played every two years against other national teams, whether playing in the United States or abroad.
Gordon, the president of Diamond Sports, is one of four inductees — and the first woman — going into this year’s NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. Gordon has been the President of Diamond Sports for 22 years.
“Diamond Sports has always been at the top of the list,” NJCAA Coaches Association President Joe Bauth said. “They have always provided up front all we need at no cost. They are always willing to supply whatever equipment we ask for.
“She’s always been a friend to NJCAA baseball. She’s always been professional and willing to help. She’s a professional.”
Because of Gordon’s efforts, the NJCAA has not needed sponsorship for the national team’s equipment.
Gordon could not be reached for comment. Bauth said she will not be able to attend the pre-tournament ceremony May 27.
Diamond Sports, a retail company founded in 1977, is the official baseball of the NJCAA. The company designs and manufactures high-quality baseball and softball products for all levels while striving to inspire participation in baseball and softball with character, integrity and respect. Diamond Sports is based in Southern California and is the official ball for many other conferences.
