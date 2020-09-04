Evan Curtis came to the Grand Valley for a job and fell in love with its easy proximity to the outdoors for ... filmmaking.
While some think mountain bikes — and perhaps that crossed Curtis’ mind, too — Curtis thought, “that’s perfect for what I want to do with films.”
The forest and streams on Grand Mesa reminded him of the Adirondacks Mountains where he grew up, and the red rock, high desert landscapes offered so many options for settings.
And there was that job, of course, as an assistant professor of animation and digital filmmaking at Colorado Mesa University.
“I teach because I love making these films,” said Curtis, who particularly enjoys the stop-motion animation side of filmmaking.
Fortunately, for those in the community who aren’t in his classes, Curtis also is a huge fan of libraries and is Mesa County Library’s latest 970West artist in residence.
When Curtis moved to the Grand Valley more than a year ago, he got a Mesa County Libraries card before he changed the plates on his car. “Priorities,” he said.
Growing up, it was the time he spent at his local library perusing its movies on VHS that first got him interested in filmmaking.
Going through the section and selecting a film came with “a great sense of discovery,” he said.
It was an experience very different from looking through movies on a streaming service today, where an algorithm presents you with choices it thinks you will like, he said.
So as Curtis became familiar with Mesa County Libraries, he noticed the 970West Studio and the artist in residence program.
The studio’s sound proof booth held great possibility for recording sound for his films, and the artist in residence program offered a way to connect the community with his work and with the opportunities in filmmaking available at CMU, he said.
Curtis will offer two workshops and a virtual presentation through Mesa County Libraries during his residency, which began Aug. 24 and runs through Nov. 30.
The first workshop, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, will go over the basics of stop-motion animation. Stop-motion is interactive, appealing to kids and nostalgic for adults, he said.
It has a unique look because you’re looking at real objects, he said.
While 3-D animation computer programs can nearly duplicate that look, spending hours in front of a computer isn’t something Curtis wants to do.
“I like the physical, tangible part of it,” he said of stop-motion.
If the setting for a story is in the desert, then he wants to film in the desert, even if it means he might have to sacrifice a camera to the sand, he said.
The second workshop, set for Sept. 16, will be about sound editing and foley effects.
Foley effects are sounds created in a studio that are added to a film. It’s the sound of footsteps in the background of a conversation, or the singular sound a light saber, Curtis said.
With animation, all the sound must be created and added after filming, he said.
Curtis constantly has an ear out for sounds he can use, and where the sound comes from doesn’t have to match what it is used for in a film. For example, he likes to snap a Kit Kat bar to get the sound of a bone breaking.
“You’re really inventing and playing around with what you have in the studio,” he said. “For me, I feel (sound) really brings my films to life.”
When viewing a stop-motion film, the audience knows it is looking at a puppet or plastic toy, but if footsteps can be heard, “in our mind it’s alive,” he said.
During Curtis’ virtual presentation on Oct. 7, it is toys that will take center stage. Curtis will talk about the history of toys, how he uses them in filmmaking and then show off some of his toys.
Toys used to be thought of as something left behind in childhood, he said.
In that respect, toys become nostalgic, but there is a whole world out there of toys that are like pop-culture sculptures and some command the same price as a fine art painting, he said.
Along with these programs, Curtis will be working on his various film projects and visiting with members of the community during his studio hours from 4–6 p.m. on Thursdays through Nov. 19 at 970West Studio, 502 Ouray Ave.
To watch some of Curtis’ films — a number of his film have been shown or won awards at film festivals — go to oremagifilms.com.