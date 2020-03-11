Algeria“I like your look,” I said as I swung myself into my row on the Houston-bound flight. The man in the neat yellow button-up shirt with a crisp white sweater tied around his shoulders looked up at me blankly from the next row and apologized for not understanding. The woman beside him turned and interpreted my compliment into Arabic and then facilitated a short conversation between us.
That was how I met Mohamed, a young Algerian man traveling with a group of seven other Northern Africans as part of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) through the US State Department. Each had been identified as a charity leader by US embassy personnel in their respective countries and selected to travel to our country to learn about nonprofits, fundraising, corporate social responsibility, and programs that help society’s most vulnerable. It just so happened that list was also my own professional passions, so after we touched down, I excitedly asked them to grab lunch with me during their short layover.
That brief encounter eventually took me to Oran, Algeria, to attend Mohamed’s wedding and spend a week with his family and friends. After that day on the airplane, we maintained occasional contact via Facebook, but an eight-hour time difference, a language barrier, and a certain doubt about whether we’d ever actually see each other again kept us from getting to know each other well.
The invitation to his wedding was extended in the weeks after meeting him, and I made two attempts to visit the country in the ensuing years, but a complicated visa process thwarted both trips. So when I touched down in Oran the night of February 15, I had exactly 24 hours to get to know his family and acclimate the best I could before his wedding was to begin.
To say I did not know what to expect is an understatement. There is very little information in English about travel to Algeria because the country is difficult to access as a foreigner and does not have a tourism industry to speak of. Mohamed and I communicated just enough to get everything in order for my complicated visa application, and I connected with his sister on Facebook to plan what I would wear at the wedding. A friend connected me to an Algerian woman in New York who helped me navigate some cultural questions, such as what gifts would be appropriate and what clothing to pack. Aside from those general matters, though, I had no idea what awaited me.
Mohamed and three of his best friends, Taher, Ahmed, and Walid, greeted me warmly at the small domestic arrivals terminal in Oran. I was immediately engulfed in the Islamic hospitality that I would experience intensely during my week-long stay in the country and every bit of anxiety I might have had about the trip dissipated.
That night, I was ushered into Mohamed’s mother’s home with the traditional celebratory, high-pitched “yoi-yoi-yoi-yoi-eeee” and the elated face of his sister, Souad, along with a massive plate of couscous and chicken surrounded by 15 of his family members. The next day, I spent hours getting ready with his other sister, Imene, and then experienced the unmatched jubilance of an Algerian wedding, which began at 10:00pm and ended at 5:00am—just before the first call to prayer. The rest of the week is a blur of kindness, culture, and profound connection.
In the following days, I would be graciously toured around Oran by Mohamed’s brother, Lotfi, his sisters, and his friends--never with a sense of duty, but of genuine honor. His older brother and sister-in-law, whom I met briefly during the wedding, even picked me up in Paris during my overnight layover and insisted I stay in their home, then stuffed my suitcase full of gifts and snacks before dropping me off the next morning.
My hosts went to extreme lengths to ensure I was comfortable and content, and I got the sense there was nothing—in their homes or otherwise—they wouldn’t offer me to achieve that. If I declined something with, “No, thank you, you’ve already given me so much,” they would invariably respond with, “You deserve this and so much more.”
Whatever it was about Mohamed’s look that caught my eye that day on the airplane must have been emanating from his heart. Frankly, I did not deserve his or anyone’s kindness, but I am profoundly grateful to have been welcomed into their homes for a week and their family for a lifetime.