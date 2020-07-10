The Black Death (bubonic plague) gets your attention.
Ugly, blood-filled lymph glands, “buboes,” cannot be ignored. Repeated plague pandemics started in the 7th century. People died at home where they were seen. Soon, everyone knew someone sick or dead. Very visible wagons rolled through towns collecting corpses for mass burials. Treatment and prevention were nonexistent or misunderstood. Fear and rumors propelled leaders to make bad decisions. The wealthy fled the cities, just like they did in New York last spring. Perhaps half of Europe’s 14th century population died.
COVID-19 is, so far, largely unseen. Nothing obvious shows on the outside. Many are asymptomatic. The most severe cases are necessarily isolated in hospitals. Visitors are kept away. Quarantines keep people with less serious infections invisible. It’s hard to take COVID-19 seriously if we don’t see it.
To many, the disease is only annoying. Anyone who likes wearing a mask either is lying or lacks front teeth. Our tribal instincts demand human contact. While we know New York City was slammed, it’s 2,000 miles away. If there were a forest fire in Central Park, we would not see or smell the smoke. Humans have always had problems accepting abstract threats.
Just about everyone I know is a senior, but none are sick, yet. Nevertheless, it is here. Estimates are the real number of cases is six to 10 to 24 times more than official results—roughly, that would mean 780 to 3,150 Mesa County cases. Very few cases were recorded here early. Then reopening began. Weeks later, cases and testing rose quickly. As of Thursday, we were at 3.2 cases per day, a tripling from April, but tests increased almost as much. Tests are now 600 weekly according to Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr.
The Sentinel carried photos of a bar with patrons without masks congregating closely — they should be tested. A new study shows chances of being infected are 18.7 times more likely inside than outside. Kuhr reports only two asymptomatic cases among assisted living employees and no outbreaks among residents. With tests going to Denver, Mesa County’s turnaround time is two to five days. Every day delayed gives you less helpful information.
With a new disease, it takes time to understand it. Though not as deadly as the plague, it has long-term effects and too many deaths. Recently, it has been suggested this is a vascular, not a pulmonary disease. It spreads though our blood vessels causing damage to lungs, heart, brain, liver, kidneys and more. Effects may last months, maybe years. Some younger, asymptomatic people have “ground glass opacity” in their lungs. It really isn’t broken glass, but it looks that way on an X-ray meaning serious, life-long damaged lungs. Hospitalized people, especially those on ventilators, have had terrifying delusions. “Recovered” patients have experienced dementia for their first time. A mutation made COVID-19 more virulent. Video of ICUs are rare, but ought to be required viewing so we could grasp how bad it is.
In April, the president released guidelines for reopening. Hardly anywhere strictly followed them. Some ignored them — Arizona, Florida, and Texas, among the worst places to be right now, were among those throwing caution to the wind. Those three are setting infection records. Colorado was more cautious, but reopened somewhat prematurely and may have to reverse direction soon. Our neighbors, with the exception of New Mexico, ignored guidelines. All of those are faring poorly.
Our country, once a respected world leader, now has the most infections and deaths in the developed world — with 4.23% of the world’s people, we have approximately a quarter of the world’s cases and deaths. Only Sweden, which never shut down, is doing as badly. Hospital protective gear shortages are back. Mostly absent national leadership contradicts itself. Our county commissioners seem to have disappeared. When sick, do you see a politician or a doctor? Myths and bad advice may be as rampant as during the Black Death.
Our Utah trip was a wonderful respite. Back home, we are antsy again. Waiting this out is hard. I try to imagine, unsuccessfully, what I would do if I were 20 again. I can’t be too critical of younger people without being a hypocrite, but I wish more would listen to experts. During the 1918 flu pandemic, Denver reopened prematurely. There was a much worse second wave. Have we learned from that?
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.