Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jack Johnson lifts the Stanley Cup last season. The Avalanche made a trade Sunday with Chicago to bring Johnson back to Colorado.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

Jack Johnson won a ring in Denver, and now he’s returning for more.

The Avalanche acquired Johnson in a trade with the Blackhawks on Sunday, sending Andreas Englund to Chicago in an exchange of depth defensemen.

Tags

Recommended for you