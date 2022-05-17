Effects of the nationwide infant formula shortage are starting to show on the Western Slope, in the form of increasingly sparse store shelves.
At grocery stores across the Grand Valley, store-brand formulas outnumber brand names in most cases.
Safeway has a limit of five formula purchases per customer. City Market’s implemented a limit of four.
While the situation hasn’t become as dire as many other areas of the United States, many parents are growing concerned that formula could become entirely unavailable in the near future.
The Mesa County Women, Infants and Children program, a supplemental nutrition program that supports parents in accessing nutritional resources for their children, could provide substantial support to these concerned parents.
“About 50% of infants in Mesa County could qualify for WIC, so we do have a fair amount of infants that are receiving formula,” said Mesa County WIC Program Director Karla Klemm. “We’re really just trying to be there for our clients, trying to negotiate this really difficult situation. ... We have them work with their health care provider to see if there’s an alternative. We encourage people not to switch formulas until they talk to their doctors, especially if they’re on a preemie formula or a specialized formula.”
Mesa County WIC doesn’t have its own stockpile of formula, but it does work with a pharmacy in Denver that ships formula to the Western Slope. This pharmacy has had to deal with formula shortages like everywhere else, though.
WIC families don’t receive formula ahead of anyone else, but they do receive eWIC cards that can be used for infant nutritional supplies at stores.
Klemm said WIC encourages mothers to breastfeed and that it’s the best way to not have to worry about buying formula, but she knows this isn’t an option for many for various reasons.
“With the state WIC program, they give us some alternatives,” she said. “They’ve been giving us some store-brand types of formulas to give, which we normally don’t do.
“Some states have a contract with a certain formula company and, in this case, if you were partnering with Abbott Laboratories (which recalled its powder formulas earlier this year after some consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella newport in infants), then your whole state would be having challenges, but WIC in Colorado does not have that challenge, so in Mesa County, we’ve been seeing a variety of specialized formulas and premature baby formulas that have been on the shorter end.”
However, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel of this issue in Mesa County.
Klemm said that the county is seeing supplies returning, little by little, even if the stock of certain types of formula is likely going to worsen before it improves.
“I would hate to make any predictions, but we are hearing from the formula companies that they’re doing their best to try to make sure that the supply is coming back,” Klemm said. “We have learned that, if an infant is on a very specialized formula, maybe in the next few weeks, there may be some challenges with that, but we’re going to be working with families to see if there’s alternatives. A specialized formula is probably going to be the hardest to find.”
Klemm encouraged all families to visit health.mesacounty.us to learn whether they qualify for WIC. She said she believes there’s a substantial number of families that qualify for the program that aren’t receiving any benefits.
