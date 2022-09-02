September is shaping up to be a busy month right off the bat.
These are some of the events that stood out among those for September’s first weekend and into next week.
Here are the details to keep you in the know.
CARS, MUSIC AND BARBERS
Put La Familia Music Group and Carnales Auto Club together and you get: Carmilia Fest!
In its second year, Carmilia Fest can be found from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Lincoln Park. Admission is free.
The festival will be a showcase of Latino culture, and “we’re bringing everything together,” said Edgar Quiroz, owner of La Familia Music Group, a Montrose record label.
There will be more than 100 slick vehicles in the car show ($30, day-of registration), a music lineup with hip hop to Spanish bands, a kid zone, all types of vendors and food trucks.
“We’re also going to have a dunk tank and a mechanical bull, a fire spitter, an Aztec dance group and — a big thing we’re adding this year — a barber battle,” Quiroz said.
Barbers from across the region will compete from 2:30–4 p.m. for the title of Best Barber in the Western Slope, Quiroz said.
For information about this event, go to facebook.com/lafamiliamusicgroupllc.
GO DRONES!
The drones are back, zipping between grass and sky in races for cash prizes and trophies.
Drones in the Desert will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3–4, at Colorado Mesa University’s track and field complex at Ninth Street and Orchard Avenue.
The best time for spectators to start showing up is about noon each day, said Vicki Felmlee, one of the organizers for the competition.
There will be 32 competitors from Colorado, California, Utah, Arizona, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio. “We’ve looked at the names and we can’t believe how many top racers we have,” Felmlee said.
Three of the competitors are women and “that’s amazing,” Felmlee said. “This is a male dominated field.”
There will be races for 5-inch drones as well as 7-inch drones, which are faster and can race longer, Felmlee said.
The night race, with LED lights on the drones, will be Saturday and spectators will want to arrive about 8:30–9 p.m., she said.
Along with watching the races, spectators can talk with the pilots when they’re not flying and learn more about the sport.
These aren’t kids racing toy drones, Felmlee said. The youngest pilot is 18 and most others are in their 30s or older.
For information about Drones in the Desert, go to dronesinthedesert.com and facebook.com/Dronesinthedesert.
ROCK ART, AUDIO VERSION
If you’re a fan of Craig Childs’ books, we hope you’ve already got a ticket for his appearance with Colorado Public Radio’s “Colorado Matters” in Grand Junction
“Turn the Page with Colorado Matters” featuring Childs and his latest book, “Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau,” will be from 6:30–8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Love Recital Hall in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
Registration is full for this event and there is a waitlist.
If you have a ticket, good for you. Enjoy listening to Childs read from his book and talk about rock art on the walls of caves and canyons on the Colorado Plateau.
If you don’t have a tickets, keep an ear out for the audio from this event to be part of a future episode of “Colorado Matters” on Colorado Public Radio.
For information about this event and the link to the waitlist, go to cpr.org/event/turn-the-page-with-colorado-matters-tracing-time/.
‘WEIRD AL’ IN JUNCTION
May “Weird Al” Yankovic’s parodies never end!
But this is not the show for that.
This show is on Yankovic’s “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.” It will be from 7:30–9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
This show will include only Yankovic’s original music from his 14 albums, as played by Yankovic and his band. Along with the music there will be plenty of comedy.
Ticket options start at $57.50. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
SHOW PRIDE
Colorado West Pride’s 10th annual Pride Festival is Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 7–11, and is bustling with events.
It starts with a Cinema Soiree at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., on Wednesday, Sept. 7. It wraps up with a Pride Parade at noon Sunday, Sept. 11, on Main Street followed by a Pride Festival with bands, entertainers, vendors, food and beer and a doggy drag show. In between are a Glow Party, Rainbow Party, fashion show and more.
New to this year’s festival is Pride at the Park, a family friendly event at noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at Lincoln Park. There will be games and activities, entertainment and food trucks.
For information and tickets to certain events, go to coloradowestpride.org.
