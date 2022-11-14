The inaugural Crafters & Makers Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St. You'll find original items made by local artisans that will be perfect for those on your Christmas shopping list.
The Crafters & Makers Fair is presented by Quilters Inspiration and The Daily Sentinel. To sign up for door prizes, go to gjsentinel.com/craftfair/#//.
Read through the Entertainment Calendar for more holiday artisan and craft events.
SATURDAY
NOV. 26
Holiday lights
Downtown Fruita will be particularly festive on Saturday.
From 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday it is Small Business Saturday featuring local businesses and art vendors.
There will be horse-drawn carriage rides and a festive atmosphere.
And then the Fruita Downtown Holiday Lighting will start at 5:30 p.m. as the holiday lights are turned on and Santa Claus arrives for a visit.
If you haven't reserved a spot for the kids to talk to Santa Claus and to pose for a photo, now is the time to do get that done.
Santa Claus can be found at Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Make a reservation at shopmesamall.com.
Santa Claus also is visiting Cabela's at Mesa Mall and appointments can be scheduled a week out. To make a reservation, with times available daily from early morning through the evening, go to cabelas.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.
