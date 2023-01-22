A week from today, Linda Lynch will meet her skier.
Young or older, man or woman, from the East Coast or West — Lynch doesn’t yet know who she will be paired up with for the week.
What she does know is that her skier will be visually impaired and that the two of them will spend a week taking on the 100-kilometer cross country trail system with Lynch as instructor and guide.
“We have a blast,” Lynch said about the guides and skiers who attend the Ski for Light International Week, which this year will take place Jan. 29 through Feb. 5 at Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby.
About 300 skiers and guides from across the U.S. and abroad will be there, and Lynch is looking forward to being among them.
‘RIGHT UP MY ALLEY’
Ski for Light is an all-volunteer nonprofit that teaches and encourages visually- and mobility-impaired adults in the sport of classic cross-country skiing. The concept of pairing skiers and guides began in Norway in the 1950s and came to the U.S. as Ski for Light in the 1970s when the Sons of Norway became major supporter.
It was at a board meeting for the Sons of Norway’s Vestafjell Lodge in Grand Junction that Lynch discovered Ski for Light and quickly realized “this is right up my alley.”
She learned to Nordic ski when she was younger and after retiring and moving to the Grand Valley in 2010, she took up the sport again.
She decided to apply to be a Ski for Light guide and, in 2017, she was off to her first International Week.
Fortunately, “they have a very intensive training program,” she said.
It helped to allay her fears, her biggest one being, “the fear of hurting somebody,” she said.
But she still felt a bit daunted when she met her skier, who was blind and a complete newbie to cross country skiing.
Lynch taught her to ski, classic skiing in tracks that were side by side on the trail, but it was really Lynch who did plenty of learning.
She found that her skier, like many of the other skiers there, had incredible muscle memory and balance. They were refreshingly candid about everything from how they wanted their guide’s instructions to be delivered to talking about how they lost their sight or were born blind.
There also was the whole organizational side of the weeklong event. From the transportation arrangements to the food to the entertainment to care for the skiers’ guide dogs, it was “impressive,” Lynch said.
And then her skier, whose skiing struggled at times had Lynch blaming herself and thinking her skier would never want to come back to the event, won her category in the 5K race at the end of the week. There were cheers, ringing cowbells and medals, and it was just so exciting, she said.
By the time Lynch got home, she was raving about Ski for Light.
‘BROADENING OF YOUR PERSPECTIVE’
Lynch has been a guide at Ski for Light International Week each year since 2017, with the exception of the past two years when the event was canceled because of the pandemic.
And because she raved about it so much, Marlys Laugsand and Janice Koppang decided to also become guides too.
Both are members of Sons of Norway Vestafjell Lodge and Lynch’s skiing and hiking friends. Of course, the cost of the event required some consideration, because all guides and volunteers must pay their own way just as the skiers do, but the friends really wanted to check it out.
In 2018, the event was held in the Lake Tahoe area at the Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Area in California.
During her training that year, Koppang recalls being taken out on the classic ski track and told to shut her eyes and follow directions. “It takes until about the count of two and you want to open your eyes,” she said.
It inspired her to realize the trust a visually impaired person must place in his or her guide each year, she said.
“My first year, I was very fortunate. I got a girl who was a pretty good skier. She had me huffing and puffing,” Laugsand said.
Koppang’s skier was not quite a newbie, having skied at the event several years prior, but she was born blind and Koppang found it tough when she tried to describe things to her. It doesn’t work to say, “The trees are green with snow on them,” she said.
“It’s a real experience,” Koppang said. “Anybody I meet who says they like skiing, I say, ‘oh, do this.’ … It’s such an amazing event and broadening of your perspective of life.”
Like Lynch, both women were impressed with the organization of the event that went far beyond skiing. There were seminars and presentations by the skiers, talent shows, entertainers and always dancing. “They love to dance,” Lynch said.
“I’m such a bad dancer. I don’t like to dance,” she said.
But at this event, she dances. No one cares about her dance moves mostly because they can’t see them. They can’t see anyone’s dance moves. “It’s wonderful!” she said.
‘AN ADVENTUROUS GUY’
A side benefit from Ski for Light that none of the Grand Valley women expected was the people they would meet who would continue to be part of their lives beyond the annual event.
“I have a whole group of friends,” Lynch said.
They are in contact through social media, emails and calls. She has gone to visit them, and they have come to the Grand Valley.
Once skiers happened to visit the week a baby dedication was planned for one of her grandchildren. He attended the dedication and wanted to take pictures. Lynch pointed him in the right direction with an iPhone, and “he took great pictures!”
Another Ski for Life friend who has visited the Grand Valley is Michael McCulloch, a retired NASA engineer who has lost most of his sight to degenerative glaucoma. He asked Koppang to be one of his three guides for his Machu Picchu hike in Peru in 2019.
“Sure! I’ll do it,” she said. Prior to the trip, McCulloch came to visit and train. Koppang, Lynch and Laugsand took him snowshoeing on Grand Mesa and on the steepest hikes they could find.
When it comes to hiking with a visually impaired person, “you’ve got to talk, talk, talk, because you have to tell them everything,” Langsand said. “They can hardly take a step without direction … and they’re amazing.”
With Koppang and his other guides by his side, McCulloch hiked Machu Picchu in four days. Then he, Koppang and some other friends hiked Galapagos Island.
“You’re down there. You’ve spent this money to get there. You might as well do more things,” Koppang said, then recalled how McCullogh also went snorkeling while taking underwater pictures.
“He’s quite an adventurous guy,” Koppang said.
‘TOTAL BRAGGING RIGHTS’
International travel also came Lynch’s way because of Ski for Light. Ever since she got involved with the organization and event, she wanted to go to Ridderrennet, a sports week and competition for visually impaired and disabled individuals at Beitostolen, Norway. Ski for Light is modeled on Ridderrennet, Lynch said.
In 2022, when Ski for Light International Week was canceled because of the pandemic, Ridderrennet was still on and Lynch was able to go as a guide for skier Geri Feigelson in March.
Before they left for the event, Feigelson traveled from her home in Michigan to Colorado to train for a week with Lynch on Grand Mesa.
“We were up there all day, every day,” Lynch said. “We had the best time.”
The duo put at least 70 kilometers on their skis that week, she said.
And then they were off to Norway with five other skiers and guides from Ski for Light.
Feigelson competed in the 5K and 10K classic cross country ski races against skiers much younger than herself and who were from all over the world, Lynch said.
In the 5K, Feigelson came in second. As they approached the finish line, Lynch was chanting “go, go, go” as she eyed the skier in third who was starting to gain on them. But then they crossed the finish line, received their medals and it felt fantastic. “Total bragging rights,” Lynch said.
Along with all the skiing, there was dancing, of course, and fireworks, sightseeing and the celebration of the 101st birthday of one of the skiers in their group, Charlie Wirth.
“It was just so much fun,” Lynch said.
‘ALWAYS NEED MORE GUIDES’
As Lynch heads to the Ski for Light International Week in Grandby, she will be taking along a new microphone, speaker combo to try out as she skis so Feigelson can better hear Lynch’s directions on the trail.
The two might not get paired up, as the organization has its own reliable methods for pair guides and skiers, but that’s OK. They’ll just hit the trails after everyone else is done for the day, Lynch said.
Unfortunately, Koppang and Laugsand won’t be along this year, but Lynch is still looking forward to seeing the many friends the three woman have made through Ski for Light.
And while this year’s list of guides and skiers is already set, the 2024 event would welcome those willing to come. “You don’t have to be an amazing skier,” she said. “The more guides, the more skiers (can come), and they always, always need more guides.”
“I can’t encourage people more,” she said.
For information about Ski for Light, go to sfl.org.
