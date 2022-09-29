Tuscani Ritter and Emma Diaz both hit home runs in a six-run fourth inning to power the Central softball team to an 11-1 victory Thursday at Montrose.
Leading 5-0 heading into the top of the fourth inning, the Warriors’ bats went to work. Katelynn Clementson led off with a single and Ritter followed with a two-run home run to left. A walk and two singles loaded the bases with one out for Diaz, who sent her grand slam over the center-field fence to trigger the run-rule.
Diaz, Ritter and Aspen Satterfield all finished with three hits for Central (14-6, 4-1 Southwestern League), which outhit the Red Hawks 14-4. Diaz finished with five RBI, and Ritter and Satterfield each drove in two.
Carli Fulks hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth for the only run for Montrose.
EllaGrace Kellerby was the beneficiary of the Warriors’ offensive outburst, allowing only one run on four hits with four strikeouts in the five-inning, complete-game effort.
Football
Montrose 51, Central 20: Big plays spurred the Red Hawks past the Warriors. In victory, Montrose (4-2) had five scoring plays of at least 50 yards — four in the first half.
The Warriors (2-4) got the ball first and were driving for a score when quarterback Devin Hickey threw an interception. Alonzo Trujillo grabbed the pick at the 1-yard line and raced 99 yards for a touchdown.
In the second quarter, Torrie Eckerman broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run. After Hickey threw a touchdown pass to pull Central within 14-6, Montrose scored quickly again. With less than one minute left in the half, Blake Griffin ran for a 60-yard touchdown.
After another interception of Hickey, Eckerman rumbled for a 55-yard touchdown and a 28-6 lead at the break.
Hickey threw two more touchdown passes in the third quarter and Montrose scored on Sandier Gaxiola-Leyva's 2-yard touchdown run. In the fourth quarter, Griffin added his second 60-yard touchdown run and the Red Hawks scored one more rushing touchdown with less than 3 minutes to play.
