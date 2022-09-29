Tuscani Ritter and Emma Diaz both hit home runs in a six-run fourth inning to power the Central softball team to an 11-1 victory Thursday at Montrose.

Leading 5-0 heading into the top of the fourth inning, the Warriors’ bats went to work. Katelynn Clementson led off with a single and Ritter followed with a two-run home run to left. A walk and two singles loaded the bases with one out for Diaz, who sent her grand slam over the center-field fence to trigger the run-rule.