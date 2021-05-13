Two big innings carried the Fruita Monument High School baseball team to a 9-1 victory over Central on Thursday.
The Wildcats (5-2, 3-0 Southwestern League) scored three runs in the third inning and five in the fifth to win their third straight game.
Cole Jones led Fruita Monument with three RBI, going 2 for 4, including a triple . One of Jack Dere’s two hits was a triple and the junior had two RBI.
Andrew Jordan allowed one earned run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in four innings to earn the win. Rylan McDaniel allowed three hits in three scoreless innings, striking out six for the Wildcats.
Girls Tennis
Grand Junction No. 1 singles player Emma Aubert continued her perfect start to the season, winning her eighth straight match in straight sets in the Tigers’ 6-1 victory over Central at Canyon View Park.
The Warriors’ lone win came at No. 4 doubles where Caysee Calton and Claire Dziwisz won 3-6, 6-1, 11-9.
Fruita Monument 5, Montrose 2: The Wildcats won all four doubles matches and the No. 3 singles match at Montrose. No. 3 singles player Jaidynn Maynard, the No. 3 doubles team of Julia Williams and Mandi Runyan and the No. 4 doubles team of Abby Hawkins and Emily Richardson all remained undefeated on the season.