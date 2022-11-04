BIG TICKET: Get your tickets now for these shows Nov 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print SPECIAL TO THE SENTINELAlex Jordan will perform with the band Kind Hearted Strangers at a Nov. 10 concert at Avalon Theatre. The concert is presented by KAFM Community Radio. SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL Facebook Twitter Email Print AVALON THEATER645 Main St., avalontheatregj.com, ticketmaster.comAmped 2 Open, Nov. 4, $10.Rodney Carrington, Nov. 5, $47–$79.Black Jacket Symphony, Nov. 7, $20–$30.Alex Jordan and Kind Hearted Strangers, Nov. 10, $25 advance, $30 at door.Leo Kottke, Nov. 11, $35–$40.Mountain Film On Tour, Nov. 13, $15.The Everly Set, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Nov. 15.Warren Miller’s “Daymaker,” Nov. 30, $22.Michael Martin Murphy’s Cowboy Christmas, Dec. 2, $34–$54.“A Christmas Classic,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 15, $25–$45.“Shrek the Musical,” The Theatre Project, Dec. 16–18, $10–$25.“The Nutcracker,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, Dec. 21–23, $30–$55.“Nunsense,” High Dessert Opera, Dec. 31, $15–$40.WAREHOUSE 25SIXTY-FIVE2565 American Way, warehouse2565.comChase Wright, Nov. 4, $12–$20.Josh Abbott Band, Nov. 12, $20–$50.Bourbon & Beers, Nov. 17, $40–$65.Chancey Williams, Nov. 19, $20–40.Chase Bryant, Nov. 26, $20–$40.Aaron Watson, Dec. 2, $25.Collin Raye, Dec. 8, $30–$75.Spencer Crandall, Feb. 9, sold out.MESA THEATER538 Main St., mesatheater.comMr. Crowley the Ozzy Osbourne Experience, Nov. 4, $20–$25.Drowning Pool, Nov. 5, $30–$35.Adam Calhoun, Nov. 6, $30–$35.The White Buffalo, Nov. 7, $25–$30.Langhorne Slim, Nov. 9, $25–$30.Hatebreed, Nov. 23, $35–$40.The Harp Twins, Dec. 16, $20.COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITYcoloradomesa.universitytickets.comJane Boxall, Nov. 4, $15–$18.Ashraf Sewailam, Nov. 10, $15–$18.Dance Works-in-Progress, Nov. 11–12, $10. Tags Theater Linguistics Musical University Shrek Spencer Crandall Avalon Twin Ticket Music Show Crowley Harp Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLeaving her mark: From TV stardom to Grand Junction, tattoo artist passionate about her workFormer St. Mary's nurse accused of sexual assault while on dutyMissing GJ hunter found deadMama Ree's Pizza + Brewhouse to open Nov. 10 in former REI storeSlopeside Inn next to Powderhorn to be redeveloped after purchase by Kaart's YoungDetails emerge in St. Mary's nurse sexual assault caseHaunting questions highlight tales of outdoor spooksAspen developer behind Riverside Parkway apartments, other projectsXcel backs out of Unaweep projectDetails emerge in St. Mary's nurse sexual assault case Chance of Rain: 56% Sunrise: 07:44:23 AM Sunset: 06:10:54 PM Humidity: 91% Wind: WSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Fri 4% 29° 42° Fri Friday 42°/29° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:45:29 AM Sunset: 06:09:50 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: W @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 36° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/36° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:46:35 AM Sunset: 06:08:48 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 7% 42° 55° Sun Sunday 55°/42° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:47:41 AM Sunset: 05:07:47 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 2% 43° 63° Mon Monday 63°/43° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:48:47 AM Sunset: 05:06:48 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSE @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 14% 39° 62° Tue Tuesday 62°/39° A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 06:49:53 AM Sunset: 05:05:51 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: S @ 16 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 46% 31° 49° Wed Wednesday 49°/31° Showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 46% Sunrise: 06:50:59 AM Sunset: 05:04:55 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: SSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business
