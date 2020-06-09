Rhythm and blues singer Ruby Nash Garnett (Ruby and the Romantics) is 86. Funk musician Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) is 74. Actor Simon Callow is 71. Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 71. Rock singer Steve Walsh is 69. Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) is 67. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 66. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 66. Actress Julie Hagerty is 65. Actress Polly Draper is 65. Rock musician Brad Gillis (Night Ranger) is 63. Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 62. Actress Eileen Davidson is 61. Bluegrass musician Terry Smith is 60. Actress Helen Hunt is 57. Rock musician Scott Rockenfield (Queensryche) is 57. Actress Courteney Cox is 56. Country musician Tony Ardoin is 56. Country musician Michael Britt (Lonestar) is 54. Contemporary Christian musician Rob Mitchell is 54. Rock musician Jimmy McD is 52. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 51. Actress Leah Remini is 50. Actor Jake Busey is 49. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Johnson is 48. Rock musician T-Bone Willy (Save Ferris) is 48. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 47. Actor Greg Vaughan is 47. Actress Elizabeth Reaser is 45. Rock singer Dryden Mitchell (Alien Ant Farm) is 44. Former child actor Christopher Castile is 40. Rock musician Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) is 39. Actor Jordi Vilasuso is 39. Rock musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) is 36. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Madison Kocian is 23. Actress Sterling Jerins is 16.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:14 AM
Sunset: 08:39:24 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:07 AM
Sunset: 08:39:54 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM
Sunset: 08:40:22 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:59 AM
Sunset: 08:40:49 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM
Sunset: 08:41:15 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: S @ 18mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:47:59 AM
Sunset: 08:41:39 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 17mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM
Sunset: 08:42:01 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 13