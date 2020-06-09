Actress Eileen Atkins is 86. Actor Bill Cobbs is 86. Author Joyce Carol Oates is 82. Country singer Billy "Crash" Craddock is 82. Songwriter Lamont Dozier is 79. Rhythm and blues singer Eddie Levert is 78. Actress Joan Van Ark is 77. Actor Geoff Pierson is 71. Rhythm and blues singer James Smith (formerly w/The Stylistics) is 70. Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 69. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 68. Actress Laurie Metcalf is 65. Actor Arnold Vosloo is 58. Actor Danny Burstein is 56. Model-actress Jenny Shimizu is 53. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 52. Rapper MC Ren is 51. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. is 50. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 50. Actor John Cho is 48. Actor Eddie Cibrian is 47. Actor Fred Koehler is 45. Actress China (chee-nah) Shavers is 43. Actor Daniel Bruhl is 42. Bluegrass musician Caleb Smith (Balsam Range) is 42. Actress Sibel Kekilli is 40. Actress Missy Peregrym (PEH'-rih-grihm) is 38. Actress Olivia Hack is 37. Singer Diana DeGarmo (TV: "American Idol") is 33. Pop-rock musician Ian Keaggy (Hot Chelle (SHEL) Rae) is 33. Actress Ali Stoker is 33. Tennis player Bianca Andreescu is 20.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:14 AM
Sunset: 08:39:24 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:07 AM
Sunset: 08:39:54 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM
Sunset: 08:40:22 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:47:59 AM
Sunset: 08:40:49 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 05:47:58 AM
Sunset: 08:41:15 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: S @ 18mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:47:59 AM
Sunset: 08:41:39 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 17mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM
Sunset: 08:42:01 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 13