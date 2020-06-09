Actor Peter Lupus is 88. Movie director Ken Loach is 84. Actor William Lucking is 79. Singer Barry Manilow is 77. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is 77. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 69. Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 66. Actor Jon Gries (gryz) is 63. Rock singer Jello Biafra is 62. Movie producer-director-writer Bobby Farrelly is 62. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 60. Actor Greg Kinnear is 57. Actress Kami Cotler is 55. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 55. Actor Jason Patric is 54. Rhythm and blues singer Kevin Thornton is 51. Actor-comedian Will Forte is 50. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 49. Tennis player Venus Williams is 40. Actor Arthur Darvill is 38. Actress Jodie Whittaker is 38. Actor Manish Dayal is 37. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 37. Actor-rapper Herculeez (AKA Jamal Mixon) is 37. Actress Marie Avgeropoulos is 34. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 33. NHL forward Nikita Kucherov is 27. Actor Damani Roberts is 24. Actor KJ Apa is 23.

