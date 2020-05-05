Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” ″Gods and Generals”) is 82. Actor Harvey Keitel is 81. Actress Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 72. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 71. Singer Stevie Wonder is 70. Actress Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 64. Comedian Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 56. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 56. Actor Tom Verica (“American Dreams”) is 56. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 54. Actress Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 52. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 48. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 45. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 41. Actor Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) is 35. Actress Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 34. Actor Robert Pattinson is 34. Actress Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 33. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 33. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 32. Actress Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 27.

