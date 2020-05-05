Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” ″Gods and Generals”) is 82. Actor Harvey Keitel is 81. Actress Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 72. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 71. Singer Stevie Wonder is 70. Actress Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 64. Comedian Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 56. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 56. Actor Tom Verica (“American Dreams”) is 56. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 54. Actress Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 52. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 48. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 45. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 41. Actor Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) is 35. Actress Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 34. Actor Robert Pattinson is 34. Actress Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 33. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 33. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 32. Actress Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 27.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:10:24 AM
Sunset: 08:11:29 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:18 AM
Sunset: 08:12:26 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:08:14 AM
Sunset: 08:13:23 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:07:12 AM
Sunset: 08:14:20 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:06:11 AM
Sunset: 08:15:16 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:11 AM
Sunset: 08:16:12 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:04:13 AM
Sunset: 08:17:08 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.