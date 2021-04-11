Crossroads Fitness is reopening its downtown location at 225 N. Fifth St. on April 19.
The company made the announcement in a Friday news release.
The location will be open Monday-Thursday from 6 a.m. — 6 p.m., and Friday from 6 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
Downtown members may continue to use the location at 2768 Compass Drive for group classes, extended hours and for weekends at no charge, the release said.
For more information, visit crossroadsfitness.com
n Dalby, Wendland & Co., PC (DWC), an accounting firm at 464 Main St., has been recognized as one of the top firms in its region by the magazine Accounting Today.
The rankings are based on revenue and this is the eighth year that DWC has made the list, it announced in a news release. DWC’s region includes Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.
“As our communities continue to grow and support diversity in economic development, our people and services grow, focusing more on business planning and advisory as a vital element for success,” DWC CEO Chris West said in a news release. “It is an honor to be recognized, and we owe our thanks and success to our communities, clients, and team members.”
For more information, visit dalbycpa.com
n SummitWest Care, a homecare facility at 2800 Printers Way No. 200, received a financial boost from the Western Colorado Community Foundation’s grant, the #GJStrongFund.
The $20,000 SummitWest received will go to serving meals for its clients. The organization received funding last year and referred to it as the Hungry Hearts Initiative. This year, the money will serve 555 households — about 1,665 individuals — meals consisting of pasta, bread and salad.
“Our Hungry Hearts Initiative has really made an impact on our community. We have received dozens of thank you cards in the mail and are shown deep gratitude during deliveries.” Andrea Smith, who works in Business Development for SummitWest, said in a news release. “In this time, we believe community matters. We are proud to be making this difference.”
For more information, visit summitwestcare.com,
n Kaart, a GIS mapping company at 750 Main St., announced that it bought CR Surveying, at 1020 N. 10th St., on March 1.
CR Surveying is now Kaart Surveying, LLC., and will do business as Kaart, CEO Aaron Young said.
“We are excited to offer this additional service locally as Kaart continues to grow in Grand Junction” Young said.
For more information, visit kaart.com or call (970) 314-3808.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.