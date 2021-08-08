A lawn mowing app has expanded to Grand Junction.
GreenPal, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is essentially Uber for lawn mowing.
It allows homeowners to connect with local, vetted professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with service dates and lawn care needs. Professionals will then bid on properties based on Google street and aerial images, and other needs. Homeowners then select who they want to work with.
Once they’re done, the vendor will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners pay through the app.
GreenPal has launched in 250 other markets, co-founder Gene Caballero said in a news release.
The app is available for download on the Apple and Android app stores, and the Google Play Store.
n Harmony Thrift Shop has a new, permanent location at 1938 N. First St., the location of the old Ritz Consignment building.
In February, the thrift shop — a limb of the Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary at 2527 W. Pinyon Ave. — popped up in an old food bank to raise funds for the nonprofit.
The new store will be open from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made during business hours, or donation pickups can be arranged by emailing harmonygjco@gmail.com.
The thrift shop accepts household goods, clothes, books, furniture and, according to a news release, cars. They don’t accept mattresses or tube televisions.
All proceeds benefit the animal sanctuary.
For information, visit harmonyanimals.com.
n The Riverside Educational Center, 1101 Winters Ave., is looking for after-school tutors and support staff for the new school year, which begins Monday.
REC is hiring 60 part-time and full-time positions across all 15 of its sites, spokesperson Kristen Lummis said. Staff work from 2:45 to 6:30 p.m. after school, depending on the level they work at. Training is provided, and hourly pay begins at $15.
For information, visit rec4kids.com
n MarillacHealth, 2333 N. Sixth St., is welcoming Dr. Shannon Keel as its new chief medical officer.
Keel received her undergraduate degree from Stanford University and earned her medical degree from the University of Colorado-Boulder.
Previously, Keel worked at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Hope-West.
Speaking of MarillacHealth, its human resources generalist, Kirstin Guptill, received her certified professional certification from the Society of Human Resource Management.
The designation recognizes people who are adept at developing human resource policies and strategies.
n QS Systems, the company that developed the health platform NinePatch for, and partners with, Quality Health Network, 744 Horizon Court, has hired Leigh Sterling as its new CEO.
